High quality discreet aligners

At Weybridge Orthodontics, Invisalign will correct misaligned teeth in Weybridge with discreet efficiency.

[WEYBRIDGE, 3/7/2018] – This contemporary method of improving dental positioning uses a set of transparent dental aligners, custom-shaped for the individual patient. Weybridge Orthodontics delivers Invisalign in a way that blends with the patient’s lifestyle. The potential social awkwardness associated with wire-and-bracket braces is avoided with Invisalign. It’s a tactful and effective method suitable for mild-to-moderate misalignments.

Invisalign is kind to the Weybridge Orthodontics patient

The team at Weybridge Orthodontics is happy to discuss potential treatment with any patient considering Invisalign as a way forward. The adjustments provided by Invisalign can result in a real transformation of the patient’s dental function and aesthetics. Weybridge Orthodontics will consult the patient in detail to discover how Invisalign can bring about a long-term improvement in their overall dental wellbeing.

At the time of the consultation, Weybridge Orthodontics will capture precise 3D images of the patient’s teeth and mouth. These images will be used by the Invisalign laboratory to create a personalised set of transparent plastic aligners. During Invisalign treatment, the Weybridge Orthodontics patient will wear one pair of these appliances for 7-10 days, before discarding it for the following pair in the set. Typically, a transformation is achieved after 12-18 months.

Oral health bonuses

A key feature of Invisalign at Weybridge Orthodontics is its adaptability. The appliances don’t rely on cumbersome attachments. They can simply be removed from the patient’s mouth at mealtimes or when it’s time to use a toothbrush.

Treating dental misalignment with Invisalign at Weybridge Orthodontics will give the patient straighter teeth. This means that Invisalign makes a person’s smile more appealing. As well as this, straighter teeth perform their work more effectively, and are easier to clean. The Invisalign patient’s standard of oral hygiene may improve after treatment, and their risk of jaw strain may be reduced. These features will continue to benefit the patient long after their Invisalign treatment is over.

To help the Weybridge Orthodontics patient decide on their treatment, the team can show a simulation of the results before Invisalign begins. This helpful illustration allows the dentist to show the patient exactly how much improvement can be achieved, as well as how long it will take.