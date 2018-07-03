Lokixximo Jumps On Cardi B “I Like” For His Latest Remix

Website: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VFH78bsIdE

Music: http://soundcloud.com/lokixximo/i-like-it-nyc-remix

Listen to Lokixximo’s remix to “I Like It.”

Last year Lokixximo warned us that he had plenty of new music for the summer. In fact, on Sunday, the New York Latin rapper surprised fans with a new remix to Cardi B “I like It”, while the original song features Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in this version Lokixximo flexes his rapid fire lyrical ability and punchlines heavily, while not taking away his smooth delivery, proving once again why is one of the most underrated latin artists in this generation, the remix we can now hear the full thing via Soundcloud & Youtube.

Leaving the same salsa Hip Hop-production intact, Lokixximo adds his Bronx flavor and completely twists the flow & rhyme pattern, while name-dropping and rapping about hooking up with Jennifer Lopez, the song is a must listen,we can now hear the full thing via Youtube with over 10,692 views in 2 days, make sure you go and check it out.