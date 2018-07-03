NOVA Digital Marketing Agency Discusses The Marketing Research Process

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) July 3, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Northern Virginia digital marketing agency, recently published a blog post explaining the importance of the marketing research process. This process is essential to creating a marketing campaign that accurately targets the correct audience and broadcasts an effective message to that audience.

Marketing campaigns that are not backed by proper research can be expensive mistakes. They may fail to reach the company’s preferred audience by being too broad in their scope. These campaigns may also lack a focused message, making it difficult for consumers to get the information they need to differentiate the company from the competition. As a result, the company’s blog posts, ads, and other marketing materials will not be memorable or visible enough to provide any benefit to the company.

The marketing research process consists of five steps. First, a marketer will perform competitor research to understand what other businesses in the industry are selling and how they are marketing these goods or services. Then, they will conduct extensive keyword research to determine what keywords consumers are using to search for the information they need to make purchasing decisions. That information will help the marketer identify the most valuable keyword targets, allowing them to begin constructing a marketing campaign around those keywords. They will also establish a target audience for the campaign to determine the best way to deliver the message, such as which social media platforms to use or how to word the marketing copy. Finally, marketers perform data analysis to collect information about the campaign’s effectiveness after it has been launched, allowing them to make changes to the campaign if necessary to attract more leads.

321 Web Marketing conducts thorough marketing research for each of its clients to create effective marketing campaigns. The agency works with companies of all sizes, from independent shops to national businesses, and specializes in creating campaigns that target the local market. 321 Web Marketing promises to provide a steady stream of qualified leads each day within six months of launching a marketing campaign.

Speak to a professional digital marketing agency for more information about the marketing research process and to learn how you can get free market research for your company. 321 Web Marketing can be reached at 703-810-7557, or online at https://www.321webmarketing.com/. The agency is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030.

