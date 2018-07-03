Stroke Assistive Devices Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Stroke Assistive Devices: Market Insights

An assistive device, commonly, is a medical equipment that assists a disabled person or patients having inability to perform their daily tasks due to acute stroke or traumatic disorders. When a person encounters acute stroke, it becomes difficult for that patient to recover immediately from after effects of acute stroke that represents reduced mobility in limbs and extreme difficulties in performing their daily tasks such as dressing, bathing, grooming, cooking, feeding, etc. Thus, after having a stroke or trauma, most of the patients require assistive devices in order to maximize their independent functioning. In general, assistive devices find major applications for the disease indications including stroke, orthopedics, cognitive and motor skills, sports and others. One of the most commonly used assistive device prescribed for stroke survivors is Mobility Assistive Devices (MAD).

These mobility assistive devices for stroke patients offer improved mobility and allows them to independently perform the mobility-related tasks. A person who encountered stroke often has to undergo a long rehabilitation. Financed by the EU Research and Innovation programme Horizon H2020, robot-based technologies have been under substantial use to speed up the rehabilitation of stroke patients under its project called “the RETRAINER”. The technology used under this project allows the stroke patients to utilize their own arms and hands, as much and as soon, after the trauma or post-stroke in order to achieve best results in the rehabilitation. In the European Union, per year healthcare expenditure on stroke is estimated at US$ 31.8 billion along with the loss of income for stroke patients facing difficulty in daily activities. Two type of assistive systems are used by the patients that includes both portable assistive devices and stand-alone assistive systems. These devices are meant to completely substitute the functionality of human body when a patient requires support. Assistive devices usually broadens a patient’s support base and improve stability and balance in their body, and restructure from the lower limbs to relieve joint pain and compensate for trauma injury or other physical weakness. A suitable assistive device is important to select carefully keeping in consideration the patient’s endurance, cognitive function, strength, and environmental needs.

After encountering stroke, a person usually goes to the physiotherapist for treatment or post-stroke recovery. The treatment may go wrong if the physiotherapist is not trained well, however, a patient receives quality treatment if these orthopedic treatment procedures are performed using robotic assistive devices. Stroke assistive devices are highly utilized in rehabilitation process to treat a physically disabled person in order to improve their daily performance. Thus, with the emergence of high incidence for stroke and trauma cases, stroke assistive devices experience greater demand from the end customers. Thus generating large revenues in the stroke assistive devices market.

Stroke assistive devices market on the basis of device type is classified into two main types – robotic exoskeletons, stroke-rehabilitation gloves, and others. Stroke rehabilitation is a treatment process solely targeted towards restoration of intellectual, physical, mental and social capabilities of a patient affected by stroke. The growing incidence of stroke in U.S. population tends to be the leading reason to propel the growth of stroke assistive devices market across the globe. The growing adoption of stroke assistive devices by the physicians to treat post stroke effects is further anticipated to drive the demand for stroke assistive devices and thereby increasing revenue generation in stroke assistive devices market.

Stroke Assistive Devices: Market Dynamics

Growing innovation and funding in neuromuscular & stroke rehabilitation, availability of high-tech and effective stroke assistive devices such as wearable wirelessly controlled rehabilitation device in the market, and growing population of stroke patients owing to increasing incidence of neuromuscular disorders and stroke across the globe is expected to be the key factor driving growth of stroke assistive devices market. Rapid increase in physical disabilities caused due to increasing prevalence of disorders including spinal cord injury, rheumatoid arthritis, cerebral palsy and additional ageing disabilities is further expected to surge the demand for robotic rehabilitation and stroke-assistive technologies. Thus, the demand for stroke assistive devices has registered an upsurge, thereby generating more revenues in stroke assistive devices market. Also, growing mergers and acquisitions among the leading players in order to increase their geographical footprint is another factor propelling the growth of stroke assistive devices market. However, lack of awareness among the people about new robotic technologies to assist stroke affected patient, particularly in the emerging economies, coupled with high cost of assistive technologies and robotic rehabilitation are some of the factors restraining the stroke assistive devices market growth.

Stroke Assistive Devices Market: Overview

Based on device type, robotic devices including robotic exoskeletons and stroke-rehabilitation gloves register the highest demand in the stroke assistive devices market owing to the better mobility results registered with usage of this device as compared to others. Stroke assistive devices found major usage in management of acute stroke and chronic neuromuscular disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Guillain Barre Syndrome, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Cerebral Palsy, and Muscular Dystrophy. Rising number of disabled people due to the above mentioned disorders is one of the major factor driving the demand for stroke assistive devices for early management of patients effected with stroke, thereby fueling the stroke assistive devices market across the globe. However, the growing footprint of stroke assistive devices manufacturers for chronic disorders management applications coupled with rising demand for these devices is further expected to drive the revenue generation in global stroke assistive devices market.

Stroke Assistive Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global stroke assistive devices market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to hold largest shares in the global stroke assistive devices market primarily due to increasing prevalence of disabilities in the region owing to growing incidence of stroke and neuromuscular disorders, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and increased R&D expenditure for manufacturing stroke-assistive devices. In Russia, about 13 million people are registered to live with certain post-stroke disabilities, constituting around 9% of the total Russian population. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to be the second dominating region in global stroke assistive devices market worldwide.

Stroke Assistive Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global stroke assistive devices market are AnthroTronix, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Interactive Motion Technologies, Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Accuray, Inc., Health Robotics S.R.L., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., and others.