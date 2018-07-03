The Production Process Of The Straight Seam Welded Pipe Unit

LSAW steel pipe is different from erw steel pipe in that it has simple production process, high production efficiency, low cost and rapid development. The strength of the spiral welded pipe is generally higher than that of the straight welded pipe. It is possible to produce a welded pipe with a larger diameter by using a narrow blank, and it is also possible to produce a welded pipe having a different pipe diameter with a blank of the same width. However, compared with the straight seam pipe of the same length, the length of the weld seam increases by 30 to 100%, and the production speed is low. Therefore, most of the smaller diameter welded pipes are straight seam welded, and the large diameter welded pipes are mostly spiral welded.

1. Welded steel pipe for low-pressure fluid transportation (GB/T3092-1993) is also called general welded pipe, commonly known as black pipe. It is a welded steel pipe used for conveying general lower pressure fluids such as water, gas, air, oil and heating steam and other purposes. The thickness of the steel pipe is divided into ordinary steel pipe and thick steel pipe; the pipe end form is divided into non-threaded steel pipe (light pipe) and threaded steel pipe. The specification of the steel pipe is expressed by the nominal diameter (mm), and the nominal diameter is an approximate value of the inner diameter. It is customary to use inches. In addition to the direct use of the welded steel pipe for low-pressure fluid transportation, it is also used as the original pipe for galvanized welded steel pipe for low-pressure fluid transportation.

2. Galvanized welded steel pipe for low pressure fluid transportation (GB/T3091-1993) is also called galvanized electric welded steel pipe, commonly known as white tube. It is a hot dip galvanizing (furnace welding or electric welding) steel pipe for transporting water, gas, air oil, heating steam, warm water and other general lower pressure fluids or other purposes. The thickness of the steel pipe is divided into ordinary galvanized steel pipe and thick galvanized steel pipe; the connection end form is divided into non-thread galvanized steel pipe and threaded galvanized steel pipe. The specification of the steel pipe is expressed by the nominal diameter (mm), and the nominal diameter is an approximate value of the inner diameter. It is customary to use inches, such as 11/2.

3. Ordinary carbon steel wire casing (GB3640-88) is a steel pipe used to protect electric wires in electrical installation projects such as industrial and civil construction, installation machinery and equipment.

4. Straight seam electric welded steel pipe (YB242-63) is a steel pipe whose weld is parallel to the longitudinal direction of the steel pipe. Usually divided into metric electric welded steel pipe, welded thin-walled pipe, transformer cooling oil pipe and so on.

5. The pressurized fluid conveying (SY5036-83) is a spiral-slit steel pipe which is used for the conveying of pressurized fluid by hot-rolled steel strip coiling as tube blank, regular temperature spiral forming, and welding by double-sided submerged arc welding. The steel pipe has strong pressure bearing capacity and good welding performance. After various rigorous scientific tests and tests, it is safe and reliable to use. Large diameter steel pipe, high transmission efficiency, and can save investment in laying pipelines. It is mainly used to transport oil and natural gas pipelines.

6. Spiral seam high-frequency welded steel pipe (SY5038-83) for pressure fluid conveying is a hot-rolled steel strip coil for tube blank, which is often spiral-formed by high-frequency lap welding for pressure fluid transport. Spiral seam high frequency welded steel pipe. The steel pipe has strong pressure bearing capacity, good plasticity, and is easy to be welded and processed. After a variety of strict and scientific inspections and tests, it is safe and reliable to use, the diameter of the steel pipe is large, the transmission efficiency is high, and investment in laying pipelines can be saved. Mainly used for laying pipelines for transporting oil, natural gas, etc.

7. General low-pressure fluid transport (SY5037-83) is a hot-rolled steel strip coil used as a tube blank, which is often spiral-formed by a double-sided automatic submerged arc welding or single-sided welding method for water, gas, air and Submerged arc welded steel pipe for general low pressure fluid transportation such as steam.

8. Piles (SY5040-83) are made of hot-rolled steel strips for tube blanks, often spiral-formed by double-sided submerged arc welding or high-frequency welding, used for civil engineering structures, wharfs, bridges, etc.