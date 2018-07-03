TRANSIT MEDIA ADVERTISING – RAPID GROWTH

After the dramatic slow down of the Indian advertising market in 2016 due to demonetization, 2018 promises to make a great come back, expected to grow 13.5%, adding Rs. 6,672 cr. To reach a total size of Rs. 56,162 cr.

Transit media grew 9% in 2016 and is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Eyeing this opportunity, BrandOnWheelz has now partnered with India & #39;s largest taxi hailing services to provide in-car; out-car advertisement options across India.

“Most of us today spend our time either at work or on the road. In the past 5 years – Time spent on road has sharply increased by 56% in India. We see a clear opportunity for brands to advertise in Transit Media, which is becoming an alternate to the age-old Hoarding advertising in OOH media” – Said Mr. Mohammed Asghar, CEO BWZ” Reaching the right target audience is the key for any Brand. More than pure advertising, BWZ focuses on creating Brand Engagement between the Brand and the target audience.

