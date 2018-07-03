WORKPLACE PRODUCTIVITY IS ALL ABOUT THE CONNECTIONS AND TECHNOLOGY

How connected is your workplace? Today’s Internet of Things (IoT) and smart building technologies are rapidly transforming the traditional office into technology-enabled, personalized, high-productivity workspaces. Whether you’re a Boomer, Gen-Xer or Millennial, technology can drive productivity.

Helping companies create more cost-efficient and productive workplaces is all in a day’s work for JLL’s new hire, Brian Fallon, a veteran of IBM and the newest member of the Technology Solutions Americas practice at JLL. Most recently, Fallon was a consultant and sales representative bringing IBM’s TRIRIGA IWMS and Internet of Things (IoT) facility management technologies to several hundred customers in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region.

In his new role at JLL, Fallon will work with the Technology Solutions team to help companies create data-driven, connected and highly productive workplaces. Fallon’s appointment follows the appointment of Dmitri Gerchikov, JLL’s new Senior Vice President of IoT and analytics for corporate facilities. Gerchikov and Fallon are the latest additions to JLL’s growing Technology Solutions practice, building on the firm’s acquisition of industry-leading IWMS consultancy, BRG, last year.

“Brian will help us expand our longstanding alliance with IBM as a leading TRIRIGA reseller and consultant,” said Traci Doane, President of JLL Technology Solutions. “The combined power of JLL’s expertise in real estate with IBM’s strength in IT will inspire groundbreaking smart building and IWMS solutions to emerging workplace and facility management challenges.”

Fallon joins JLL following a long and award-winning tenure at IBM. For example, he led one of the first implementations of TRIRIGA’s IoT space optimization technology that helps companies use space more efficiently and reduce occupancy costs. Fallon began his IBM career as an engineering consultant, working in networking and storage solutions before transitioning to sales.

Fallon holds B.S. degrees in computer science and political science from Pace University, NY.

JLL’s Corporate Solutions offers strategy, services and technology solutions across the entire real estate life cycle to organizations globally.

About JLL

