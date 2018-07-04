Birla Carbon to participate in Deutsche Kautschuk-Tagung (DKT) 2018 German Rubber Conference

Birla Carbon will participate at the Deutsche Kautschuk-Tagung (DKT) 2018 German Rubber Conference that will be held from July 2-5, 2018 at Nuremberg, Germany. The DKT 2018 conference has been organized with the purpose of bringing together the international rubber and elastomer industry, to discuss and highlight various ideas and get complete focus on the rubber processing industry.

The DKT conference provides an opportunity to engage with other like-minded businesses, researchers and influencers in the rubber industry. Birla Carbon will be present at booth – 323 in Hall no. 12 at the DKT conference.

John Davidson, President, Europe and Africa, Birla Carbon, shared, “Exhibitions like DKT, held on a global level, are beneficial for us at Birla Carbon, as we get a chance to showcase our knowledge as industry players as well as gain insights into the current industry trends. We are indeed glad to be a part of this year’s DKT and look forward to some engaging conversations.”

Held once in every three years, the DKT conference is attended by around 300 exhibitors and 3,000 professionals, along the value chain of rubber and elastomers segment. The conference, spread over three days, will witness a university session wherein young researchers will be given an opportunity to showcase their work in the field of raw materials of rubber, TPE, fillers and their properties as well as essential process technology such as compounding, vulcanization, rubber extrusion, injection molding and simulation.