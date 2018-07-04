Chia Seeds: Ultimate Guide To Healthy Life Market Outlook-Ken Research

Chia seeds are a source of enormous energy and endurance. They are primarily grown in Mexico, Guatemala, Australia and Argentina for commercial consumption. Asia- Pacific is chia seed’s industry target market which is expected to grow immensely in foreseeable future. Seed Industry Analysis Research Reports Chia seeds have been excessively used these days in breads, oatmeal, puddings and many more items that are sold in hypermarket due to its nutritional value such as omega-3 fatty acid, proteins and fibres. According to global chia seeds market, black chia seed market generates higher revenue than white chia seeds due to presence of high anti-oxidant.

Chia seeds have many crucial nutrients and eating it regularly can ameliorate functioning of the body. For Instance:

• Skin and Aging: Chia seeds are one of the high anti-oxidant foods that help to prevent premature aging caused due to inflammation and works rapidly on skin repair system.

• Digestive Health: Chia seeds naturally balance blood sugar due to its healthy fats and high fibre content. It absorbs considerable amount of water which immediately start working on stomach and therefore helps in bowel regularity, healthy stool, curbs hunger and decrease appetite which in turn leads to weight loss. Chia seeds are suggested by most gym trainers for naturally reducing weight and healthy body.

• Heart Health: Chia seeds are extremely beneficial for heart health as they regulate cholesterol, lower blood pressure, reverse inflammation and oxidative stress and most importantly develop atherosclerosis if consumed daily. This extraordinary natural attribute keeps consumer’s heart healthy.

• Treat diabetes: Diabetes is one of the most widespread diseases in today’s world and chia seeds have come to rescue as they prevent human body from the factor responsible for development of disease that is dyslipidemia (excessive fat in blood) and insulin resistance.

• Boost energy and metabolism: Visceral adipose (“Belly Fat”) tissue affects metabolism and is a factor responsible for obesity which Chia seeds reduce if eaten regularly and therefore boost energy.

• Fight Breast and Cervical Cancer: Breast and cervical cancer is most detected in women these days and has very rare chances of being cured properly even after tons of treatment and medication whereas chia seeds which is rich in omega-3 fatty acid naturally kills cancer causing cells from the body without harming the healthy ones.

Amongst the entire developed nation Seed Industry Analysis states that Europe is expected to show significant and prosperous growth in chia seeds global market. In terms of segmentation on the basis of usage, Food and beverage holds a prominent revenue share as it is used for the preparation of cereals, protein bars, snacks, bakery and other products. Leading players of the market such as Glanbia Nutritionals, Mamma Chia, Nutiva Inc, and spectrum organic products are increasing their investment in chia seeds to expand their market and sell diversified product through business strategies. One of the market leader Benexia opened research centre in Europe to advise customer about the proper usage of chia seeds in its various application. Growing trend of healthy lifestyle and diet has made huge contribution towards increasing demand of chia seeds globally and its diversified application. Therefore Chai seed global industry has potential to be termed as highest revenue earning seeds industry.

