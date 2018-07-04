The global blockchain bases platform for culture and art industry.Myart project.

Myart: The global blockchain bases platform for culture and art industry.Revolutionizing culture and art industry with a sharing economy powered by blockchain technology,Myart offers one stop service fully integrated upstream and downstream industry culture art circulation system through track System ,appraise System ,bid System ,warehouse System,lending System,security System which can do make more realist and more effect for culture and art industry.The project has attracted the attention from investors the United States,Nepal,Belarus,Albania,Korea, Thailand,China Hong Kong and other countries and regions.

About Blockchain,Myart does make artwork information real and transparent.All people participate in community and assess.Conclusion is made by dozens of domestic and foreign authoritative appraisal institutions.Witnessed jointly by thousands of industry masters.All information will be stored in Myart public chain, and can be read but cannot be changed.Myart does make cultural artworks circulation more efficient and more convenient.Participation by all people.Huge market and user potential.Warehousing hosting makes cultural artworks achieve real digitization and more convenient circulation.Quick realization of pledge service.More efficient circulation,Full-range escort by safeguard service allows collection at ease.Perfect supporting mechanism.More efficient and more convenient circulation.

About Art,Myart signed up some of the Chinese best independent galleries, art dealers and collectors.Myart also worked with art institution and art university.eg Central Academy of Fine Arts arts management and education department,Professional committee of art industrial park of China culture management association,China arts industrial park alliance,President of the association of artists of Thailand-China the center for economic and trade exchanges,Hong Kong Chinese general chamber of commerce.The world famous cultural and trade organizations and other famous art institutions, colleges and universities have responded positively Myart project.

