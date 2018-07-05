Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2023 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

A commercial aircraft cabin interior generally consists of lights, seats, windows, windshields, IFEC, galley, and lavatories. The design of the lights and seats, colour combinations, and other value add-ons boost the overall look of an aircraft’s interior. The interior of an aircraft cabin is designed to enhance passenger comfort and the airline’s services. Despite the rising fuel prices, there has been an increase in global air travel with a growth in passengers’ investments. Moreover, the passenger experience is a key differentiator used by airlines to attract and retain custom. Therefore, airlines are continuously improving the interior of their aircraft to enhance efficiency, luxury, and the comfort of air travelers.

The increase in air traffic, growing number of new aircraft coming into service, passenger growth rate, demand for passenger comfort, and use of advanced technology are some key factors driving the growth of the market.

Major Key Players

Diehl Aerosystems (Germany),

Honeywell (U.S.),

Jamco (Japan),

Thales (France),

Zodiac Aerospace (France),

Aviointeriors (Italy),

GKN Aerospace (U.K),

Panasonic Avionics (U.S.),

Recaro Aircraft Seating (Germany), and Rockwell Collins (U.S.).

As a result, the global commercial aircraft cabin interior market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period.

Market Driving Factors

The increase in air traffic is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rising demand for air travel has resulted in many companies developing innovative products in the IFEC field. Investment in cabin interior products and aircraft weight reduction are some of the other major drivers of the growth of the market.

Upgrading to new technologies is a significant challenge for market vendors. Airlines face a challenge while implementing changes to cabin interiors as the technology soon becomes outdated. Introduction of design innovations and retrofitting aircraft interiors are some major challenges faced by the market players.

Owing to the increasing use of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, among others by the flight and cabin crew, there has been a significant inclination towards in-flight connectivity. Cabin crew uses in-flight connectivity enabled mobile devices for various applications, such as onboard sales, crew communication, and accessing crew reporting tools, among others. Due to increase in onboard Wi-Fi speeds coupled with the rising use of Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs) among customers, airline operators are focusing on replacing heavy and expensive in-flight entertainment systems with streamed content.

Regional Analysis

APAC airline industry dynamics are transforming as regulations liberalize the market, enabling carriers to expand beyond national borders. It is evident from the growth of air travel, as low-cost carriers reduce fares and open new markets. Increasing purchasing power and accessibility will stimulate demand for air travel in established markets and meet the emerging travel needs of the growing middle-class population in the region.

In the Asia Pacific region, there has been an increase in demand for narrow-body aircraft, especially, from LCCs in the recent years, owing to the emergence and growth of airlines such as AirAsia, Tata Vistara, Tigerair, Lion Air, and Jetstar Airways, among others. Growth in this market will continue to depend largely on passenger travel as an increase in the passenger growth rate will lead to an increase in the demand for more aircraft and therefore, cabin seats.

