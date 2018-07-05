Office Line Integrates Technology into Their Line of Innovative Furniture

Office Line integrates technology into their wide range of innovative furniture. The company has been a dependable supplier of quality furniture for over 30 years.

[CANNING VALE, 05/07/2018] – Office Line, a Perth-based furniture supplier, is one of Australia’s most reputable providers of education and commercial furnishings, ensuring high-quality products and services at all times. The company provides innovative school furniture that enables technology into the classroom.

Embracing Technology

Office Line believes that innovation and technology are at the cornerstone of every child’s future. For today’s teachers, incorporating technology into a learning environment creates inspirational work spaces, and encourages curious and inventive minds to think outside the box. More educational professionals are looking for new ways to engage students and optimise their teaching platforms.

Office Line offers furniture and storage solutions to promote the integration of technology into the classroom.

Their range includes:

Power, Storage + AV Solutions

This collection consists of products with accessible service plugs as well as smart storage units for organised and neat storage solutions.

This collection consists of products with accessible service plugs as well as smart storage units for organised and neat storage solutions. Laptop + Monitor Accessories

Office Line carries a range of laptop desks and chairs for comfortable learning.

A Leader in the Industry

Office Line participated in the recent EduTECH and EduBUILD Expo, the largest education event in the Southern Hemisphere. Together with more than 200 exhibitors, Office Line showcased their collection of furniture to more than 10,000 people from the education sector. They have built their reputation providing quality furniture to the education and commercial sector, offering products that enhance comfort, learning and productivity. Office Line provides a wide selection of desks, chairs and storage solutions designed to meet the needs of its users, and offers years of exceptional service.

About Office Line

Since 1988, Office Line has been a leading supplier of high quality furniture and fittings for schools, offices and hospitality venues. Their expertise lies in understanding the needs of their clients and providing suitable furnishings that are both stylish and functional. Whether it’s a specific piece of furniture or a complete fit out you’re looking for, Office Line is always happy to help.

Office Line is located at 9 Tacoma Circuit Canning Vale WA, Australia. For more information about Office Line, visit their website at https://officeline.com.au/.