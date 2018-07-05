Oil and Gas Storage Market Size, Share and Growth Rate | Industry New Tech Developments, Comprehensive Analysis & Regional Outlook To 2023

Oil and gas are stored in the period of low demand in storage facilities and are withdrawn from storage facilities during periods of peak and high demand. The oil and gas storage market is predominantly classified as underground storage and above ground storage.



Underground storage facilities are chiefly used for storing gaseous forms of natural gas, especially in ground formations such as in salt caverns, aquifers and depleted reservoirs of oil and gas fields. The different storage types have their own physical characteristics such as porosity, permeability, maintenance cost and other miscellaneous cost associated with the site. Oil is usually stored in containers, ships and other facilities so they can be transported effectively.

Top Key Players:-