If nothing else, the Stuhrling Original Denmark Delphi Automatic Skeleton Grey Dial 730.02 Mens Watch is going to earn your trust for successfully clearing all the 30 checkpoints it has been put through to emerge as a winner! And it behaves just the way it is expected! Maybe quite a little bit more.

Starting from the manufacturing and ending in the assembly process, the movement of the Stuhrling Original Denmark Delphi Automatic Skeleton Grey Dial 730.02 Mens Watch alone has met more than 7 criteria, which includes a mean variation rate which matches the highest standards in its class in the entire Swiss watch industry. The brand’s commitment towards the preservation of high manufacturing standards is manifested through the protocols it follows; conveying that an inimitable story bears zero conflicts with an extraordinary style.

A part of Stuhrling Original’s Classic Delphi Collection, the Stuhrling Original Denmark Delphi Automatic Skeleton Grey Dial 730.02 Mens Watch sports a beautiful, transparent dial featuring a cut-away design that reveals an elegant brushed finish the ST-90050 automatic movement inside is famous for. Each of its component is an example in finery but miles apart from the delicateness such elements remain predisposed to. That applies from the oscillating balance wheel to the mainspring; you can feel it as you see through the patented Krysterna crystal of Stuhrling Original Denmark Delphi Automatic Skeleton Grey Dial 730.02 Mens Watch. Another added advantage is its non-requirement of any external power source, which ensures when you need to feed it without risking an abrupt stopping of functions during the most crucial of times. Relying completely upon the mechanical parts including the springs and the gears, the Stuhrling Original Denmark Delphi Automatic Skeleton Grey Dial 730.02 Mens Watch is also powered by the movement of the hands. You only need to wind it manually when you are putting it on your wrist for the first time or when you have left it on the table for more than a day and a half. A clockwise, full turn of the crown for about 20-30 times is sufficient to keep it running for an entire day. If you wear the Stuhrling Original Mens Watches on a daily basis, this is not at all required. Instead, you get to see a movement working flawlessly through the threaded, exhibition case back while the furnace blue stainless steel screws add to the visual pleasures delivered.

Bottom line: The Stuhrling Original Atrium Automatic Skeleton Mens Watch appeals to the most discriminating of tastes with its dedication to the heritage of Swiss watch making and that too, at a reasonable price. A fruit of meticulous labor put to rigorous testing protocols, the vision of the Delphi is a result of the brand’s intelligent effort towards a flawless craftsmanship.