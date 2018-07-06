Agincare Launches A Series Of Free CareTalks For The Local Community

A leading Dorset care provider has launched a series of free talks for the community to raise awareness of complex issues and help relatives and dependents make the right choices. Agincare’s ‘CareTalks’ initiative opened with an event in Dorchester’s Badbury and Maumbury Care Homes in Dorchester, Dorset on understanding and caring for dementia.

Dorchester, Dorset, United Kingdom, July 06, 2018 — A leading Dorset care provider has launched a series of free talks for the community to raise awareness of complex issues and help relatives and dependents make the right choices. Agincare’s ‘CareTalks’ initiative opened with an event in Dorchester’s Badbury and Maumbury Care Homes on understanding and caring for dementia.

The company says care issues matter more than ever, with an ageing population (the so-called social care timebomb) and major concerns over future funding arrangements. Last month, Care England warned of “a very bleak future” for care providers with councils across the country expecting a funding shortfall.

The first session heard from Agincare’s consultant Admiral nurse, Jo Palmer, who leads on dementia offering support and guidance to care teams, management, residents and families.

Agincare chief executive, Raina Summerson, said, “Making decisions about how best to care for our loved ones is one of the most important things we will do. It’s important to us that our talks are open to anyone in the community so we can help develop understanding of the challenges for those planning care for themselves or members of their family.”

Other important current topics to be covered in future talks include planning for long term care in respect of funding, making active choices for future care options and information and planning for positive end of life care. All the talks will feature relevant experts and take place at the Badbury and Maumbury Care Homes, 8 Weymouth Avenue, Dorchester, DT1 2EN.

The next free event is taking place on Tuesday 7th August at 6.30pm with Christopher Riordan, Stoke Ambassador for the Stroke Association. Chris is a full time carer for his wife, who suffered a stroke in February 2016 at the age of 57. Chris will talk about his own experiences of caring for his wife, whose stroke affected her ability to communicate (dysphasia) and the hurdles they have positively overcome in the last 2 years, including the development of creative ways of communicating. The talk will be informal and there will be plenty of time for questions and answers.



“Life after stroke is not all doom and gloom. Of course, it’s not a great place to be, certainly no one would wish it on anyone and we should do all we can to avoid a stroke, but the potential is there to reach somewhere better…don’t let stroke (or any crisis for that matter) define you, life is for living…” says Chris

Raina added, “We want to include all areas that not only link to publicly highlighted issues, but ones we are most frequently asked about across all our services. Whilst these are often difficult subjects for people to tackle, we believe that public awareness of social care and what it offers, how and where is so important and that many people feel there is simply an absence of information or places they can turn to. With these talks we aim to offer such advice not only to those linked with our services but to our wider local communities and we would welcome ideas for other topics.”

Other talks include Action on Hearing Loss, which takes place on 2nd October, 2018. For more information, please visit https://www.agincare-homes.co.uk/caretalks-understanding-care

Contact:

Caroline Dale

Badbury & Maumbury Care Homes

8 Weymouth Avenue,

Dorchester, DT1 2EN

01305 262192

georgina@sambecketts.com

https://www.agincare-homes.co.uk