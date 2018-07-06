Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2022

Market Highlights:

The Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in upcoming years. The growing demand of data analytics for big data has created the huge requirement for next generation data storage system, which help in storing and fast searching of necessary data efficiently.

Major companies such as Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Sandisk Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., among others are developing next generation data storage technologies to their clients. Next generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution that helps the demands of data storage.

Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market:

The Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market can be segmented by type, by memory and by solution. By Type includes- All Flash Arrays, Magnetic Storage, Cloud based storage, Hybrid Storage Arrays, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Optical Storage and others whereas by memory includes- Atomic Scale Magnetic Memory, Phase Change Memory, 3D Chip Memory, Racetrack Memory, Hybrid Memory, Spintronic Memory (MRAM) and others.. The Solution of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market are- Enterprise data storage, Big data storage, Cloud Services, Computing Devices and others.are showing fruitful opportunities for the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market.

Key Players:

The major participants of this market are Dell Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Development Company (U.S.), Sandisk Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Nutanix (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.) , Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Quantum Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Next Generation Storage technologies are used to store and recover information faster and in a more efficient manner. Next Generation Data Storage Technology is an upcoming market wherein increasing need for data storage in small and medium enterprises drives this market. This technology is used in smartphones, PC and laptops to support increasing data storage needs. Changing enterprise industry and high adoption of cloud storage technology is increasing the growth of next generation data storage technologies market.

The growing mobility and digitization trend is also fuelling the market growth of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies. However, technological complexity, repair and restore issues, lack of security in cloud are the current challenges which are hampering the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the market of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies due to the presence of Global Players in this region. Growing input-output devices are driving the next generation data storage market in North America and are forcing the organization to take the necessary steps to store the data. Europe holds second biggest position in the market whereas the Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market. Growing economy of Asian countries such as India and China are inviting global players in this are some major factor which is supporting the market in Asia Pacific.

Intended Audience

• Software Companies

• Database Software Developers

• Managers, IT Experts

• SMEs & Large Organizations

• Security Service Providers

