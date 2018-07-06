Services & Amenities Offered By Luvida Memory Care

Belton, TX/2018: Old age comes with its unique requirements in terms of assistance and a caring environment in which the elders can enjoy a high quality of life in spite of their mental and physical condition. Luvida Memory Care is one such organization which is committed towards assisting its residents and their families in coping up with old age related issues by providing them quality services and a comforting environment.

An assisted living home in Belton, TX is focused solely on enriching the lives of senior citizens affected by Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The care assistants at the living care center are thoroughly trained to cater to the needs of residents, thereby providing them a happy and healthy environment to live in.

Services And Amenities Offered

• Personal Hygiene: Assistance in daily dressing, grooming, showering and bathing by well trained staff. Each senior is provided with a private half bathroom.

• Mobility Assistance: Modified mobility assistance is provided to each resident as per his/her unique requirements.

• Medication Management: Assistance in taking the correct dosage of medications at the right time by staff members. Special nursing staff is available at all times for this purpose.

• Medical Care: Provision for treatment rooms in the facility where medical/rehabilitation personnel can visit.

Other Services

• Housekeeping services.

• Laundry services.

• Incontinence management.

• There meals and three snacks daily.

• Round the clock availability of nursing staff.

• Relaxation/quiet time in the afternoon.

• In-room safety with advanced safety features.

• Family special event is organized. It is a monthly education program where families of the residents are involved.

Why Choose Them?

• Licensed facility to exclusively care for residents with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

• Well trained staff.

• An activity director is appointed to ensure the residents are occupied with interesting and beneficial activities throughout the week.

• Locally owned and operated.

• Individualized activities and care plans.

For more information about Luvida Memory Care, feel free to call at (254) 613-4119 or visit 2400 Piazza Drive, Belton TX 76513. You can also log on to http://luvidacare.com/