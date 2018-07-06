Steel City Garage Doors Offers Residential Garage Door Openers and Replacement Services

Steel City Garage Doors installs and repairs garage door openers in Pennsylvania. Customers count on the company for high-quality, durable products that improve home security.

[Pittsburgh, 07/06/2018] – Steel City Garage Doors is a trusted garage contractor in Pennsylvania. It provides homes with additional security through its garage door opener installation and repair services. The heavy-duty and easy-to-use openers enhance home security and make entering and leaving the house convenient.

Dependable and Innovative Garage Door Openers

Garage door openers allow homeowners to operate a garage door seamlessly. In fact, each family members can have their own garage door remote, so they can open and close the door from the palm of their hand.

The garage door company explains, “More and more families are choosing garage opener replacement so their family members can all have their own garage door remote or use a keypad to open the door from the outside.”

Steel City Garage Doors installs garage door openers in homes and offices. Its offers door openers come with high-class, innovative features. These features include smartphone access, emergency release functions for power outages, closing and opening timers, battery backup, silent operation, and more.

Best-in-Class Liftmaster® Garage Door Openers

Steel City Garage Doors provides the best quality products in the industry. It offers premium quality Liftmaster® garage door openers that guarantee long-term durability and trouble-free operation. “As our long experience with so many years on the garage door industry, these openers are the best openers that exist in the market,” the company remarks about the premium brand.

With a wide range of brands and types of garage door openers, customers can count on Steel City Garage Doors for reliable openers that ensure performance, security, and connectivity.

About Steel City Garage Doors

Steel City Garage Doors is a family-owned and locally operated business in Pennsylvania. It provides professional garage door installation and repair services for residential and commercial properties. The team is available 24/7 for emergency repairs and replacements. It stocks up on replacement parts to help every customer complete their projects as quickly as possible.

