MusConv lets Music Lovers Transfer Music from iTunes to Amazon Music

London, United Kingdom (July 07, 2018) How do I transfer music from itunes to amazon music? This is a question on the lips of many Amazon Music users. Creating a long iTunes playlist over again on Amazon Music from is time-consuming and involves many hassles. With the online music software MusConv, music listeners can transfer music playlists easily from iTunes to Amazon Music.

Both iTunes and Amazon Music are very popular music streaming platforms, and many music lovers use both platforms to listen to their favorite music. However, many of them like to enjoy the same music playlists on both platforms. Music streaming enthusiasts, while using MusConv, have to choose iTunes first, pick the playlists that they want to migrate and finally choose the destination – which is Amazon Music in this case.

Users can also use MusConv to extract the playlist that they have created on iTunes into a CSV file and upload the same onto to Amazon Music. They can use the Basic version for the transfer, or upgrade to Professional or Ultimate versions in order to avail more features. With this software, music transfer can easily be made without any restrictions. There is no need to be limited to listening to only one platform.

About MusConv

MusConv removes the problem of not being able to transfer playlists. Using this program for music playlist transfer is very convenient and hassle-free.

https://musconv.com/Transferring-iTunes-To-Amazon-Music

