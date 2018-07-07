The Distinct Modeling Agency

As a young and dynamic model agency in nature, we at Model Factory stand for reliability, personal commitment and good communication. Our reliable gut feeling, coupled with a lot of industry in and out ensures successful results for our clients.

We have an unwieldy reputation of spending abundant resources on talent acquisition and in house nurturing to embark new models towards a fascinating journey into the fashion world. It is important for us to give attention more particularly to training because it gives a chance of preparation and inside knowledge for models before facing any casting. Then we initiate our selection process where various models become a part of Model Factory solely based on their potential. Our group also consists of various industry experts to reckon one’s merits and also help in overturning the demerits as well.

Proactively sharing professionalism with our clients in facilitating them to select our best suit models for their campaigns is an objective of this Model agency. Be it any exhibitions, product promotions, fittings, advertisements or television commercials we only perform with virtuosity and reliability for any types of campaign as for the fact we only take pride of the results we deliver with excellence.

The model factory also do have a modeling department for young kids as well. This new industry is booming because there is a growing demand for young models for various fashion campaigns. This department of our model agency is particularly a fun and lively place as we conduct various day to day children activities to make them more energetic and pragmatic in nature.

Our group consists of models of different styles and ethnicities like Foreigner, Japanese, Korean and Caucasian.

Companies looking for new face to market their products can get a succor from us even when the promotional plan hasn’t been established.

So for further elaborative information regarding our services, you can contact us via our website at:-

modelfactory.com.hk