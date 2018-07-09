Citro West End Rewards Their Tenants Through a Referral Programme

Citro West End, Brisbane, is holding a referral programme to its current tenants. A reward awaits residents who invite family or friends to live in Citro’s contemporary apartments.

[WEST END, 09/07/2018] – Citro West End, an urban residential development situated in the heart of Brisbane, is currently offering a referral programme to its existing tenants. The referral programme applies to the purchase of any of Citro’s stylish apartments.

Citro’s ‘Refer-a-Friend’ Programme

To attract more residents, Citro has launched a ‘Refer-a-Friend’ programme to encourage their existing tenants to invite family and friends to buy one of Citro’s apartments. Upon a successful purchase, both the referrer and the buyer will each receive a reward of $1000 within 70 days of the new tenant’s settlement.

An Urban Sanctuary in the Heart of Brisbane

Located close to the Brisbane River and the central business district, the Citro Apartments are designed to provide an urban sanctuary to their residents amid the bustle of city life. Citro has two layout options, each offering a stunning rooftop view of the city and access to Citro’s amenities such as a pool, an outdoor cinema and dining areas.

The CITRO ONE apartments are one-bedroom units designed with a classic linear flow and a flexible layout that provides homeowners with the freedom to design their interiors. With a choice of timber or ceramic flooring, full height glazing and al fresco space, the apartment’s overall design adapts to Brisbane’s sub-tropical climate.

For a more spacious living option, CITRO TWO has two stylish bedrooms with north and south balcony views that can be accessed through the open living area and the master bedroom. The kitchen’s open floor plan provides flexibility and various opportunities for personalised design.

About Citro West End

Experience a dynamic urban lifestyle in Brisbane at Citro West End. The residential development is strategically located near the central business district. Popular dining and entertainment attractions are available nearby in the heart of Brisbane’s most desirable and livable inner-city suburb.

Learn more about the residential development by visiting https://citrowestend.com.au/.