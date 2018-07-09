Drug Screening Market SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report on Drug Screening Market Research Report. North America Drug Screening Market by Test Sample Urine, Blood, Hair and Saliva by condition Unconsciousness, Panic Attack, Chest Pain, Drug Allergies and Others- Forecast to 2023

Drug Screening Market – Segments

The segmentation for the North America drug screening market is done on the basis of test samples and condition. The test sample segment includes hair, saliva, blood and urine. On the basis of the condition the segmentation is done into unconsciousness, panic attack, chest pain, breathing problem, vomiting, seizures, pain management, organ transplant, and drug allergies.

Drug Screening Market – Scenario

Drug testing is done usually for patients who are not able to tell what kind of drugs they were taking in the past. They are unable to tell because of various reasons for example sometime they are in a very serious condition or are unconscious. Sometime drug testing is also done for forensic studies. This testing is done by various test samples, which includes sample like hair, saliva, blood or urine. The small amount of any one of this is collected and used for the test.

The North America Drug screening market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6% which has started since 2017 and is expected to continue till 2023 thus, estimated growth period of this market can be stated as from 2017-2023. There is an increase in cases of drug consumption therefore the market already has a good position.

Drug Screening Market – Key players

Some of the players operating in the North America drug screening market are Siemens Healthnieers, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc., Shimadzu, MPD, Inc., and Alere Toxicology.

Drug Screening Market – Study objectives

To deliver detail study of the market structure along with projected future growth forecast for the next 7 years about various segments and sub-segments of the North America drug screening market.

To deliver past and evaluated future revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments with respect to countries – U.S and Canada.

To deliver country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospect.

To deliver country level analysis of the market’s segments which includes by test sample and by condition.

To deliver synopsis of key players and their strategic profiling in the market; systematically examining their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape of the market.

Drug Screening Market – Regional Analysis

The North America drug screening market is segmented into two countries which includes U.S and Canada. These countries have maximum number of patients who are consuming high dosage drugs for the various chronic diseases. These drugs shows various adverse effects. Thus, the market for drug testing is more in these two countries.

