Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

HLA Typing transplant Market is an efficient method of matching the tissues of the potential donor with the recipient of the respective tissues. It determines antigens on the white blood cells, which resolves the compatibility of the tissues for the organ transplantation. HLA typing is an important procedure used in the transplantation of stem cells, kidney, liver, pancreas, heart transplant, and bone marrow.

Increasing number of transplantation procedures owing to rising number of organ failures is the major factor driving the growth of the HLA Typing. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and growing awareness among population regarding the importance of organ donation are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global HLA Typing. The high cost of typing devices and stringent reimbursement policies are some factors limiting the growth of the global HLA Typing. However, the improvement in healthcare sector in emerging economies such as China, and rising demand for low-cost DNA sequencing technology is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The HLA Typing can be segmented on the basis of technology, product & services, application, and end user. Based on technology, the market can be diversified into non-molecular assays and molecular assays. Non-molecular assays can be further segmented into serological assays and mixed lymphocyte culture assays. Moreover, the molecular assays segment can be further segmented into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. The PCR-based molecular assays are further dub-segmented into sequence-specific primer (SSP-PCR), sequence-specific oligonucleotide (SSO-PCR), sequence-based typing (SBT-PCR), and reference strand-based conformation analysis (RSCA-PCR). The sequencing-based molecular assays can be further sub-segmented into Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing. Based on product & services, the market is bifurcated into reagents, software, and instruments. Based on applications, the market is segmented into diagnostics and research. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into academic institutes & research centers, hospitals, donor registries, and transplant centers. Among end users, the hospital segment holds the largest market share in the HLA Typing. This can be attributed to growing number of hospitals emerging economies due to the rapid investment in healthcare infrastructure.

