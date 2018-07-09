Mammography Systems Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

A research study titled, “Mammography Systems Market by product type, technology, and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the mammography systems market are

Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (recently acquired by Canon Inc.), Konica Minolta, Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Planmed Oy.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Mammography Systems Market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. Increasing incidences of breast cancer and other related diseases, rising awareness about preventive screenings for breast cancer, increase in number of breast imaging procedures, and growing popularity of 3D mammography systems are the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography systems market. For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Cancer Institute, in 2014, in U.S., 236,968 women and 2,141 men were diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, government initiatives such as awareness programs and increased investments and funds for developing advanced imaging modalities will further contribute to the growth of this market. However, side effects due to radiation exposure and high cost of installation will restrain the growth of mammography systems market in near future.

Mammography Systems Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

Analog Mammography Systems

By Technology:

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

2D and 3D Mammography

By End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Inpatient Settings

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific will show high market potential during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing disposable income, and increasing patient awareness regarding breast cancer imaging. In addition to this, rising geriatric population and high target population will further contribute to the market growth. In 2016, Japan held a major share of the Asia-Pacific mammography systems market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing population and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China will provide opportunities for the global mammography market. According to WHO, in 2014, the healthcare expenditures of India and China were 4.7 and 5.5 respectively. Additionally, introduction of technologically advanced products in the developing countries will also offer good growth opportunities for the market players.

