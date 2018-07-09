Protect Your Employee Rights with Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.

Employees who feel they are not receiving the compensation and treatment they deserve need to seek the right solution. Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. provides fair and neutral mediation services to help employees fight for their rights with their employer.

[COLORADO, 07/09/2018] – Conflict in the workplace inconveniences everyone involved. Employers and business owners can see employees working ineffectively and spending less time on their job, which, according to an article in Entrepreneur.com, equates to financial losses from paid hours not spent focusing on the job.

For employees, on the other hand, this means they are not receiving the compensation or treatment they justly deserve. Instead of accepting the injustice, they have the option to argue for their rights. To receive fair and just mediation between both employer and employee, they can go to Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. (LADR) for legal services, mediation, and arbitration for workplace and general disputes.

Employment Dispute Resolution

The Colorado-based law firm consists of seasoned lawyers who have handled workplace disputes in the past. During mediation, their knowledge and experience allow them to provide neutral and objective guidance to both the employee and employer involved.

LADR handles disputes for both parties, whether or not each party has their own lawyer. During employment dispute mediation, both parties air their concerns and come up with possible solutions that everyone can accept. LADR’s mediator carries a near-perfect success rate of 90 percent, making their firm one of the most successful – and most sought-after – employment mediators in the state of Colorado.

Labor and Employment Arbitration

LADR’s attorneys have been arbitrating labor and employment disputes since 1994. Since then, their experience has allowed them to handle several cases for employees, including:

• Discrimination

• Sexual, racial, and other forms of harassment

• Contract issues

• Executive contracts

• Wrongful termination

• Tort claims

• Retaliation or whistleblower issues

• Family Medical Leave Act issues

• Fair Labor Standard Act claims

• Non-compete agreements

• Trade secrets and other confidential information

• Attorney fees

Arbitration is an alternative for employers and employees who believe they can come to an agreement without the expense, stress, and need for courtroom proceedings.

About Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. (LADR) provides legal arbitration and mediation for the workplace and other general disputes throughout the United States. Its legal professionals are trained and experienced attorneys who provide neutral and objective judgment to resolve conflicts between two parties.

Call https://www.ladrmediation.com/ today at 303-798-2533 to learn more.