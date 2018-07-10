Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Is Expected to Increase to 8.77 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Radiopharmaceuticals Market by type, procedural volumes and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are Bracco Imaging S.p.A, IBA Molecular Imaging India Private Limited, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nordion Inc, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc, Cardinal Health, Advanced Accelerator Applications and Mallinckrodt.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The global Radiopharmaceuticals market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.77 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during the forecast period.

The market is right now in its development phase driven by expanding number of disease cases and increasing awareness about nuclear medication. Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations involving radioactive isotopes that are useful as a part of analysis and therapeutics. They are basic and small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is useful as a part of the treatment of cancer and neurological and cardiac disorders. The regular chemotherapy techniques are being supplanted by more advantageous helpful radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and cancer treatment, which opens up new roads in the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into therapeutic and diagnostic. The diagnostic portion represented the biggest share of the nuclear medicine market. The diagnostic portion is additionally fragmented into PET and SPECT. In 2016, the SPECT section represented the biggest share of the radiopharmaceuticals diagnostic market. The therapeutic fragment is additionally divided into brachytherapy, alpha emitters, and beta emitters.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on application, the radiopharmaceuticals market is fragmented into PET, SPECT and therapeutic applications. In 2016, the cardiology application section represented the biggest share of the atomic medication SPECT applications market. The atomic radiopharmaceuticals PET applications market was ruled by the oncology section, while the radiopharmaceuticals therapeutic applications market was ruled by the thyroid application fragment.

By Procedural Volumes

Diagnostic Procedures

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Procedures

Beta Emitters

Alpha Emitters

Brachytherapy

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is accounted for the biggest share, trailed by Asia-Pacific and Europe In 2016. The Asia-Pacific locale is foreseen to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the estimate time frame. This high development can be ascribed to the establishment of PET scanners in India and activities by the legislature of the Asian nations to advance health among others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

