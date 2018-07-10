Laboratory Thermometers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

A thermometer is a device which is utilized in the measurement of temperature or temperature gradient of a body or a medium that finds its use in a wide number of applications, such as, scientific research, medicine, study of weather and various control and regulatory processes. Laboratory (lab) thermometers perform temperature measurement at a very high degree of precision, and include a variety of thermometers that find their specific usage in different laboratory applications.

Laboratory thermometers are typically utilized in scientific and research applications, which includes maintenance of a sterile work environment, monitoring of experiments, calibrating laboratory instruments and testing materials. Some of the major types of laboratory thermometers that available on the market, include, dial thermometers, glass thermometers, infrared thermometers, digital thermometers and vaccine thermometers among others. These laboratory thermometers are available in different sizes, types and a wide temperature range to satisfy the needs of the customers globally.

Laboratory Thermometers Market: Growth Enablers

Key driving factors for the growth of the global Laboratory Thermometers Market include increasing use of laboratory thermometers in ever increasing number of research laboratories, academic institutions and other research based industries and rising demand for technologically advanced lab thermometers.

At present, many global as well as local manufacturers are providing a wide range of laboratory thermometers that are portable, maintenance free, easy to use and produce accurate results. A wide range of laboratory thermometers are used in different processes in a research lab or an industry. For instance, dial type of thermometers are majorly used in the monitoring of temperature of asphalt, concrete, soil or any other material that are used in a laboratory. Technological advancement along with growing awareness and demand for advanced lab thermometers especially in the emerging economies of the world would further boost the growth of this market.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13301

Laboratory Thermometers Market: Region-wise Insight

Geographically, North America dominates the laboratory thermometers market followed by Europe. Key factor driving the growth of the laboratory thermometers market in these regions include vast usage of laboratory thermometers in ever increasing number of research and development activities in these regions. The heightened use of the laboratory thermometers in various other industries due to the well-established infrastructure especially healthcare and manufacturing industries in these regions are also contributing towards the growth of this market in these regions.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for laboratory thermometers in future due to range of driving factors. Some of the key driving factors for the rapid growth of this market in the region include, increasing number of research and development activities, presence of a large number of developing economies, improving infrastructure especially healthcare and other manufacturing industries in the region. Improving healthcare infrastructure along with rising disposable income and awareness of the people in the region would contribute towards the growing demand for advanced lab thermometers. Rising number of research and development activities along with setting up of new manufacturing units in the region would increasingly utilize various laboratory thermometers, hence will contribute towards the growth of this market in the region.

Laboratory Thermometers Market: Key Players

Some of the major players that are operating in the global lab thermometers market include Amarell GmbH & Co. KG, B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH, Brannan, Camlab, Carolina Biological Supply Company, Elektron Technology, Glas-Col, LLC, OMEGA Engineering, Inc., Physitemp Instruments, Inc., Streck, Inc., The Lab Depot, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and ThermoProbe, Inc.

Enquiry for discount on this report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=13301