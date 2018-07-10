Solar PV Tracker Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Industry Size, Demand | Global Leaders Report by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:-

The global energy industry is witnessing a drastic change from completely depending on fossil fuel plants, such as coal and oil, to renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and geothermal for power generation. One of the main concerns about the renewable energy resources has always been their low power production capacity compared to the conventional sources. For instance, a coal power plant with the latest technology can operate at an efficiency of 35% at its prime operating conditions and in hydropower plants, it can be much higher at 95%. However, even with the latest development and advancement in solar technology, the maximum efficiency of a solar panel at laboratory conditions stand at 24%. In real-world operating conditions, this value drops even further and hovers around 15%-18% depending on the type of technology and operating areas. This is a significant disadvantage of a renewable energy system, especially solar energy, which has a further downside of not being able to generate power during the night.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of the global solar PV tracker market are Arctech Solar (India), Convert Italia (Italy), Exosun (U.S.), First Solar (U.S.), Grupo Clavijo (Spain), Ideematec (Germany), Mahindra Susten (India), NClave (Spain), NEXTracker (U.S.), PV Hardware (U.S.), Scorpius Trackers (India), Solar Steel(Spain), Soltec(U.S.), STi Norland (Spain), Sun Action Trackers (U.S.), SunLink (U.S.), and SunPower (U.S.).

Global Solar PV Tracker Market – Segments

Global solar PV tracker market has been segmented based on power generation type, tracking system type, tracking control systems type, end-use industries, and region. Based on power generation type, it is classified into CSP that includes parabolic through, power towers, linear Fresnel, and dish/engine type. Concentrated solar thermal systems that use solar energy for water heating and steam generation purposes use solar trackers for their operations. Based on tracking systems type, the market is segmented into fixed tilt, single axis, and dual axis tracking systems. Since the tracking systems are comparatively expensive and are an add-on to the existing systems, single axis tracking system by type is used for small-scale solar power generation technologies. However, since the utility level solar power installation systems need to be operated at full capacity and maximized operational efficiency, dual axis tracking systems are used.

Regional Analysis of Logging Tools Market:-

The growth of the solar PV tracker is going to be mainly influenced by the rising installations of solar power systems around the world. As the panel prices having been recording historical low prices and feed-in-tariff rates achieving parity with conventional power generation sources, solar power generation is widely desired by countries for meeting their power requirements. As trackers can effectively bring additional 15% to 30% extra efficiency to operations, solar trackers are increasingly desired by the solar power plant operators. However, higher installation and maintenance costs and proneness to operational failures hinder the increased implementation of solar tracker systems.