Tripology Holidays – Tour Package for Dubai with Emirates

Group Ref : SHK1294
No of Pax : 2 Adults + 1 Child (SIC Basis)
No of nights : 06 Nights / 07 Days
Period of travel : 09/11 – 15/11/2018
Package Price on Per Person basis in USD :-
HOTELS Per Person on
Twin Share Child No Bed
Fortune Grand Hotel Apartment Bur DXB
INR 84,950.00 per person INR 70,950.00 per Child
** Standard Check-In: 1500hrs & Checkout: 1200hrs
** The rooms are subject to availability at the time of confirmation.
Package Price Includes :-
1. Six nights’ accommodation in Standard Category of rooms at the above mentioned hotel or similar
2. 06 X Breakfast
3. Return Flight (Ex. Mumbai)
4. DAY 01: Arrival transfer from Dubai Airport to Dubai City Hotel including the services of a local English speaking driver
5. DAY 01: PM Evening Dhow Cruise Dinner (Creek /Dhow on Sharing basis ) including the services of a local English speaking driver
6. DAY 02: AM Half Day Dubai city tour with the services of a local English speaking Guide
7. DAY 02: PM Entry to Burj Khalifa (124th Floor / Non peak Hrs.) during Dubai city tour + Dinner at a local Indian Restaurant
8. DAY 03: AM at leisure + PM Desert Safari with BBQ dinner with the services of an English speaking driver (based on 7 Pax Per 4WD / Sharing Camp)
9. DAY 04: AM Full day Abu Dhabi city tour with the services of a local English speaking Guide
10. DAY 04: PM General Admission to Ferrari World (Standard ticket) with the service of a local English speaking driver + Dinner at a local Indian Restaurant
11. DAY 05: Entry to Dubai Parks & Resorts (02 Parks / 01 Day Pass) including the services of a local English speaking driver + Dinner at a local Indian Restaurant
12. DAY 06: Day free for shopping + Dinner at Hotel
13. DAY 07: Departure transfer from hotel to Dubai airport including the services of an English speaking driver
14. 02 x 500ml bottles of mineral water per person per day during the tours
• Taxes Exclusive.
