What is an Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) and How is it Useful?

Given the depth of information today and the associated reader taste of looking for images and information as a package, it is essential that all of it be presented well. Any look at some image and video heavy site will show how slow it is to load at average Internet speeds and the pain it causes to the end use, who has only a short attention span.

Also, when it comes down to the coding level, it is common knowledge that page rendering can be delayed by the loading of Java Scripts. Further, extensions can also block rendering. All these collectively result in a page loading very slowly.

This is where the magic of AMP comes in.

AMP is an acronym for accelerated mobile page and is an open source initiative that benefits the entire ecosystem of publishers, advertisers, e-commerce and ad tech platforms. It was developed as a consequence of improving the performance of web content and advertisements and delivering a better end-user experience. The AMP project is headed by Google and has a number of partners collaboratively working to enhance the open source framework.

AMP Basically uncouples the document layout from the resource layout and AMP only allows asynchronous Javascript. This all means that load times are extremely fast. Further, data utilization is also meagre, meaning that information can be conveyed seamlessly and effectively, without any loss in the quality or nature of the same.

The advantages of AMP over similar services like Facebook Instant Articles and Apple News are

1) AMP is open source and collaborative.

2) The ecosystem of AMP is thus broad based and diverse.

3) AMP works on the open web and not on proprietary applications and services alone. It thus breaks the walled garden concept and delivers a level playing field.

The best fact about AMP is that it prioritizes resource loading. With pre-rendering, the page is actually loaded before the user explicitly navigates across or goes into depth. Further, the smart feature of AMP is that it is optimized to use less bandwidth and CPU.

Even tough Google’s name has become synonymous with the AMP project, it should be stressed that they are two different things. The AMP project has a lot of stakeholders and has found wide spread acceptance and this by itself is a measure of the success of the endeavour.

