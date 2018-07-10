ZetPDF Offers A 4-Developer License Pack For Companies Looking For A Software Development Kit

Santa Clara, CA (July 10, 2018) – The good thing about using .NET for app development is that the developers can bring down the number of lines of codes required for the development of any web application.

So, most app development services look for a dependable Software Development Kit that will ease their .Net App development process. They are sure to get the best product with an excellent set of features from ZetPDF. This company to help a team of developers working for the same organization or even a team of app developers having their own organization offers a 4-developer license pack to help with .NET App development.

This windows pdf sdk Offered by ZetPDF includes four licenses per pack. With these licenses, the app development team can develop an unlimited number of applications. Apart from free technical support from ZetPDF, they will also get hotfixes and updated attended by the service provider for three years.

If a business with a team of developers need not want to go for this package, they can choose the Corporate License Pack offered by ZetPDF. Of course, they should remember that the four-license package is somewhat affordable as compared to the corporate license pack.

One of the customers of this company says “As software services company, we understand how important customer service is when working with clients. I am happy to see that ZetPDF team shares this value with us.”

ZetPDF has developed this software development kit purely on C# platform to ensure better dependability to users.

