2-days IVH HCAP health & wellness session conducted at National Fertilizers Limited’s Nangal Unit

India Virtual Hospital’s Health Care Assistance Program (HCAP) got tremendous response at National Fertilizers Limited’s Nangal Unit and Township where a 2-day health & wellness sessions were conducted for NFL employees and family members. This was the 4th Health Talks, which was organised at NFL units within a span of 2 months under IVH’s healthcare assistance program.

The first series of counselling sessions and talks focussed on ‘Empowering Individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle for physical and mental health’ and ‘Depression — How to overcome & deal with it’ along with practical sessions on Office Yoga & Ergonomics. The two-day health & wellness session as part of IVH HCAP Program began with health risk profiling of employees, followed by interactive sessions by expert doctors, nutritionists and yoga teacher.

Dr. Akash Garg, M.D. Medicine of Max Hospital said, “Good nutrition is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Combined with physical activity, your diet can help you to reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases (like heart disease and cancer), and promote your overall health. Your food choices each day affect your health — how you feel today, tomorrow, and in the future. The link between good nutrition and healthy weight, reduced chronic disease risk, and overall health is too important to ignore. By taking steps to eat healthy, you’ll be on your way to getting the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy, active, and strong. As with physical activity, making small changes in your diet can go a long way, and it’s easier than you think!”

Dr. Kanwar Navjot Singh, Consultant Medicine said, “People are healthiest when they want to care for themselves. People are healthiest when they know how to care for themselves. People are healthiest when they care for themselves. Patients knowing how to care for themselves well is at the heart of good health, for the individual patients and for the society. Such programmes are important and it should be done at regular intervals. Good health starts with oneself.”

Rai Umraopati Ray, Head, IVH HCAP said, “As globalisation and urbanisation converge in India to make chronic disease a significant problem, the PSUs & the corporate sector need to take a close look at effective workplace wellness along with comprehensive health assistance programme to tackle the situation. Our programme, IVH HCAP takes advantage of employers’ access to employees at an age when interventions can still change their long-term health trajectory. Along with it, the programme helps employees to manage their health, medical and surgical care. It helps patient to take an informed decision with expert consultations, working out the best medical plan, coordinating with the hospital team for hospitalisation & procedure and providing much-required counselling for patients & their family members along with post-operation recovery needs and services.”

With PSUs and Indian Corporate increasingly going in for effective healthcare & wellness programmes to provide a comprehensive welfare ecosystem to their employees, IVH HCAP is well suited to cater to their needs. It is a fine mix of health assistance and wellness model where the employees are rightly empowered to have a hassle-free treatment experience at effective costs, is continuously guided and counselled and is made aware of the benefits of good health leading to better productivity and satisfaction. Leveraging the wide Patient Care Partner Network across the country of India Virtual Hospital and robust technology module including IVH APP, IVH HCAP seamlessly cater to 5 major requirements of the working professionals — Quick and Timely Medical Support, Proper Guidance and Personalised Care, Choice of Multiple and Cost-effective Healthcare Options, Wellness, Occupational & Preventive Health Programmes, Special Discounts & Rates for Corporates.