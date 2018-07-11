Antibacterial Glass Market Size, Demand, Shares, Insights and Forecasts 2018

A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts that the global antibacterial glass market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between the years 2012 to 2018. TMR, a market intelligence firm based in the United States, in its report says that the antibacterial glass market which was valued at US$120 million will report a market value worth US$183.3 million by 2018. The report is titled ‘Antibacterial Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018’.

This market research report states that the global antibacterial glass market is primarily driven by rising demand for health-improving equipment and devices, and technological developments. Antibacterial glass refers to glass that is characterized by fungicidal and bactericidal properties. Antibacterial glass is manufactured in a way that ensures the elimination of bacteria deposition on its surface, and also prevents the growth of fungi. Coating and Infusion are the two main processes that are used for manufacturing antibacterial glass. Silver is the most commonly used material in antibacterial glass, however other active ingredients like zinc and copper can also be used for producing the same. Antibacterial glass is generally used in highly sterile environments like in hotels, hospitals, bathrooms, and others.

According to the TMR report, the global antibacterial glass market is segmented on the basis of the active ingredients used, application, and geography. Based on active ingredients, the antibacterial glass market is segmented into silver, zinc, titanium, and copper amongst others. The various application segments in this market are household, hospitals, military, food and beverages, and others. The healthcare sector is by far the most profitable end-user in the overall antibacterial glass market. The global antibacterial glass market also comprises antibacterial infused glass and antibacterial/antimicrobial coated glass. Glass that is coated with antimicrobial substances like titanium, zinc, and copper for ensuring antibacterial properties is known as antibacterial/antimicrobial coated glass. Whereas, glass, that is infused with antibacterial component like silver for creating a germ free environment is known as antibacterial infused glass.

Geographically, the global antibacterial glass market is classified into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The global antibacterial glass market is led by Europe. It is also expected that this region will dominate the global antibacterial glass market in the forthcoming years as well, owing to widespread acceptance of antibacterial glass along with the presence of prominent companies like AGC Glass Europe in this region. Between the years 2012 and 2018, the European antibacterial glass market will grow at 7% CAGR, which is higher than the overall average CAGR of 6.3%. In the application segment, highest market share is held by hospitals. In the active ingredients segment, silver has the highest share in the overall antibacterial glass market. Most of the key players in the market are not engaged in the manufacturing process, instead they have distribution networks.

