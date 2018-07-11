Distribution Transformer Market Global Market Size, Share Growth, Trends and 2023 Forecasts Report

Market Overview:-
Power distribution network comprises all interconnections such as substations, circuits, switches, switchgears, and distribution transformers. Distribution transformers are highly significant in smart grid integration projects. The widening gap between supply and demand creates heavy demand for distribution transformers from emerging nations such as China, South Korea, and India as these nations lack proper power supply infrastructure.
Rapid residential expansion coupled with favourable inclination towards the integration of a sustainable electrical network will drive the distribution transformer market size. Moreover, the market is driven by various factors such as rise in transmission & distribution infrastructure investments and growth in renewable energy sector. This is mainly because, transformer systems are highly efficient transmission & distribution equipment. However, the growth of the market can be hindered by the due high initial capital cost of transformer and reluctance to replace aging Infrastructure.
Distribution Transformer Market – Segments:
Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.
Segmentation by Type: Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground
Segmentation by Phase: Single & Three
Segmentation by Insulation: Oil– immersed and Dry
Segmentation by Power Range: 0–315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA
Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.
Industry Top key Players:-
The major players operating in the market of global distribution transformer are Wilson Power Solutions Ltd (U.K), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. (India), Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer Co., Ltd. (China), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Dublin), and General Electric (U.S.). Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Ormazabal (Spain), SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EREMU, S.A. (Spain), Lemi Trafo Jsc (Bulgaria), Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (Canada), Bowers Electricals Ltd (U.K), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (India), and Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India) are among others who are exceedingly proficient to offer the finest solutions to the industry.
Global Distribution Transformer Market Analysis:-
The global distribution transformer market is expected to rise at USD ~19.0 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~8.70% in the forecast period. The growth is driven by improvements in the existing power infrastructure in developing countries, expansion in the current plans of transforming and distribution sector, smart grid initiatives for economic efficiency, and growth in the renewable sector. The major restraint is calibration of proper equipment in the market.
The global distribution transformer market is segmented by type as pole mounted, pad mounted and underground, by insulation as oil immersed and dry, by power rating as <500 kVA, 500 kVA-2500 kVA, 2500 kVA- 10000 kVA, and > 10000 kVA , by end user as industrial, Utilities and commercial & residential and by region as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.