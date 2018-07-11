Magnesium Trisilicate Market Size, Share, Growth Forecast by Types and Applications till 2022

Global Magnesium Trisilicate Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Magnesium trisilicate is an inorganic compound, crystalline in nature, white in color, and odorless, which is used as a food additive. The chemical formula for Magnesium Trisilicate is Mg2O8Si3. The additive is frequently employed by fast food chains to absorb fatty acids and eliminate impurities that form in edible oils through the frying procedure.

Additionally, Magnesium trisilicate is used as an antacid in the treatment of peptic ulcers. It rises the pH of gastric juice via a neutralization reaction. It also precipitates colloidal silica, which can coat gastrointestinal mucosa conferring additional protection.

Magnesium Trisilicate Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Magnesium Trisilicate Market is categorized based on product types such as pharma grade, cosmetic grade, food grade, technical grade. Magnesium Trisilicate Market is categorized based on application into pharmaceutical, food, industrial, cosmetic.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Magnesium Trisilicate Market Report

Rainbow Expochem Company

PAR DRUGS & CHEMICALS

Tomita Pharmaceutical

Meha Chemicals

Vasundhara Rasayan Limited

Seagull Pharma Group

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Pharma grade

Food grade

Cosmetic grade

Technical grade

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Food

Industrial

Magnesium Trisilicate Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). North America has been at the forefront with regards to Magnesium Trisilicate Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come.

