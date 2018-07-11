Payroll Software Market 2013-2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Report

This report studies the Payroll Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-payroll-software-market/request-sample
In 2017, the global Payroll Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
- SAP
- Oracle (NetSuite)
- Automatic Data Processing,Inc.
- Pachex
- Microsoft
- Intuit
- Sage
- Workday
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- Kronos
- Yonyou
- Epicor
- Unit4
- Xero
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-payroll-software-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Type I
- Type II
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
- Large Enterprise
- SME
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payroll Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries