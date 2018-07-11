Precision Medicine Market SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2022

MarketResearchFuture.com published a premium research report on Precision Medicine Market. The Precision Medicine Industry is expected to grow globally over the CAGR of 12.48% during the period 2018 to 2022.

Precision Medicine Market – Scenario

Precision medicine refers to medicines developed as per an individual’s genetic profile that helps as a guide for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The global precision medicine market was valued at $38.92 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $88.64 billion by 2022. Thus the market is expected to perform a growth at a CAGR of 12.48% from 2015 to 2022.

The major market driving factor for precision medicine are patient’s involvement in personal healthcare, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, and increase in genetic diseases (due to mutation, UV rays) among others.

Global Precision Medicine Market – Key Finding

The global precision medicine market is expected to reach USD 88.64 billion by 2022.

By ecosystem diagnostic tool companies holds the largest market share of precision medicine market and is expected to reach USD 27.56 billion by 2022.

By sub-market, company diagnostics holds the largest market share of precision medicine market and is expected to reach USD 21.32 billion by 2022.

Global Precision Medicine Market – Study Objectives

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global precision medicine market

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by ecosystem (pharma & biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare it/ big data companies, clinical laboratories), by sub-markets (companion diagnostics, biomarker-based test, targeted therapeutics, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, others), by therapeutics (cancer/oncology, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system, infectious diseases, others)

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

Global Precision Medicine Market – Key Players

Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Ltd., Asuragen, Inc., Biomérieux Sa, Cepheid Inc., Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh, Ge Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Medtronic, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen, Biobase Gmbh, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ab-Biotics Sa, Caris Life Sciences, Healthcore, Inc., Ibm, Innventis, Intel Corporation, Molecular Health Gmbh, Precision For Medicine

Global Precision Medicine Market – Regional Analysis

Globally North America is the largest market for global precision medicine. Europe is the second-largest market for global precision medicine. The near future market for precision medicine will be dominated by the developed regions with developing regions providing a supporting role only. However the developing regions market particularly Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing and is likely to be the key to the future.

BRIEF TOC

1 Report Scope

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Precision Medicine: Report Coverage

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Research Methodology For The Global Market Study

1.3.2 Global Precision Medicine: Research Methodology

1.3.3 Key Data Point Sources

1.4 Report Description

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Timeline

3.3 Key Participants, Strategies & Developments

3.3.1 Government Agencies

3.3.2 Academic Institutions

3.3.3 Device & Service Providers

3.4 Key Market Strategies and Developments

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

Major TOC Continued…!

