Quality Inn and Suites El Paso Offering Top-Notch Hotel Service With ELP Airport Shuttle Facility

For Immediate Release

Airport Hotel in El Paso TX: Quality Inn & Suites Airport, an incredible hotel in EL Paso TX, has recently gained huge popularity for offering top-notch hotel service to its guests. The hotel is known for its cleanliness, affordability and convenience that attract most visitors of EL Paso towards their service and offerings.

El Paso Quality Inn & Suites is located in a very convenient location of the city which let the visitors access nearly all tourists and business locations without any hassle. This hotel near EL Paso International Airport also makes itself a most suitable choice if someone is arriving the city through flight by offering Airport Shuttle service.

Being located at a center location of EL Paso, it also allows visitors to conveniently access the top tourist locations of the city including El Paso Zoo, County Coliseum, Sunland Park Racetrack, Cielo Vista Mall, Western Playland Amusement Park, Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld and a lot more.

Quality Inn & Suites Airport El Paso hotel also gives utmost importance to the comfort of their guests and therefore the hotel service and amenities offered in the hotel are high in quality and big in numbers. One can enjoy amenities like Full Buffet Breakfast, Free Wi-Fi, Outdoor Parking, Seasonal Outdoor Pool, Business Center, in-room amenities like Refrigerator, Microwave, Coffee Maker Iron and Ironing board, Hair Dryer and many more.

Quality Inn & Suites Hotel near Fort Bliss offers a very relaxing environment in each hotel room to offer a trouble-free staying experience to all kinds of visitors including business professionals and tourists. This hotel is also a great choice for visitors when they are looking for El Paso hotels Airport Shuttle service.

To get more information visit: http://www.qualityinnelpaso.com/

About Company: Quality Inn & Suites is an excellent hotel near El Paso International Airport that takes pride for offering a great hotel service to its guests by offering them comfortable stay with convenient locations and amazing amenities. This hotel is designed to offer best staying experience to the tourists who plans to enjoy relaxing vacation on holidays.

Contact Details:

Quality Inn & Suites Airport Hotel

6099 Montana Ave,El Paso , Texas 79925, US

Email : qualityinnelpaso@yahoo.com

Phone : +1 (915) 772-3300

Hotel Fax: +1 915) 775-0808