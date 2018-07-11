Surfactants Market Size 2018 Industry Trends, Key Players, Features, Opportunities, Segments and Forecast to 2023

Surfactants Market

Surfactants Market Overview:

Surfactants are those products which are used to reduce the surface tension between two liquids. These are predominantly utilized in numerous applications such as agriculture, personal & household, textiles, food processing, oilfield chemicals, and others. Surfactants market is estimated to witness robust growth due to growing demand from construction sector and continuous growth of paint & coatings industry across the globe. Furthermore, anionic surfactants are emerged as the largest type segment due to increasing demand for linear alkyl benzene in cleaners and detergents due to unique properties, with this aforementioned reason the market is expected to register strong growth in the near future. Moreover increasing per capita disposable income along with rising personal care products sales in emerging economies is estimated to drive the market growth.

Surfactants in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance during the assessment years due to growing demand from agriculture, paints & coatings, textiles, and construction sector. In addition, the demand for surfactants is predicted to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea on account of increasing construction activities as well as high adoption rate from numerous end use industries.

Surfactants Market Awareness:

Surfactants has found numerous application such as in Household detergents , Toiletries/personal care, Industrial and institutional cleaning, Textiles, Pulp and paper, and in Others including polymers, paints and coating, leather, oil field chemicals, agro-chemical formulations, etc. Surfactants are gaining huge traction in the current time, owing to its wide range of applicability especially, and its huge demand in the industrial applications. Surfactants value chain and the interplay between oleo chemical and petrochemical routes. Indeed, the prices of fats and oils have also declined in 2015—however, not to the same extent as for crude oil.

Surfactants has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecasted period. The global market of Surfactants is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2023).

Surfactants market has seen a tremendous growth over the past decade due to its huge demand in the industrial applications and it has been anticipated that the global market will retain this position during the forecast period. This market is mainly driven by the increasing demand coming from its application industries.

Surfactants Market Key Players:

Surfactants market are Akzonobel N.V (Netherland), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), KAO Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Stepan Company (U.S.) and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (India) among others.

Study Objectives of Surfactants Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global surfactants market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global surfactants market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Surfactants Market

Surfactants Market Regional Analysis:

Surfactants market is segmented into five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is the leading region of the market and is expected to grow with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population coupled with increasing purchase power parity in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the surfactants market. Moreover, the burgeoning retail sector in the region coupled with the penetration of smartphones has made the availability of consumer goods easier, which, in turn, is surging the market growth. The homecare application is the largest applications of surfactants accounted for a market share of over 30%. The growing purchasing power in the region has propelled the demand for home care and personal care products mainly in China and India.

Surfactants Market Segmental Analysis:

Surfactants market is segmented into product type and application. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into cationic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, and others. The market by the application is further categorized into homecare & personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, oil field chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, paints & coatings, building & construction, and others.

Surfactants Market Intended Audience:

Surfactants market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of surfactants market

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

