The Home Care Bible Now Available for Entrepreneurs Starting Their Own Senior Care Business

Founder of A Better Solution Home Care Nursing, Inc., Shares Tips and Techniques for Operating a Successful Home Health Care Operation.

San Diego, CA, USA — The Home Care Bible is now available for entrepreneurs seeking to launch a successful business offering home care services to seniors. Written by Lia Smith-Pratt (http://liasmith.net), CEO of A Better Solution (ABS) Home Care & Nursing, The Home Care Bible shares her experience and business tips from more than 30 years in health care and 18 years at ABS providing home and nursing services to seniors.

According to the Family Caregiver Alliance there are more than 8.4 million American seniors that receive long-term care services annually, and 27 million seniors will need some form of care by 2050. As a result, the home care is currently a $93.4 billion industry growing at an annual rate of 3.4 percent. Since more than 90 percent of aging Americans are opting for home health care, so the need for independent home care providers continues to grow at a dramatic pace. The Home Care Bible was written specifically for nurses, therapists, and non-medical professionals seeking to become their own boss and establish their own senior care practice.

“After working with so many home care providers over the years I have seen all the mistakes as well as a variety of successes,” said Smith-Pratt. “To be a winner in home care you need to adopt the right mindset and know where to look for potential pitfalls that could sink your business. Although I originally wrote The Home Care Bible to help ABS franchise partners, the book contains valuable lessons for anyone considering entering the home senior care field.”

In The Home Care Bible, Smith-Pratt shares her tips and techniques to home senior care business owners in how to avoid costly mistakes and build a successful business. It also illustrates how to build a care business with a culture of integrity and dedication to the Spirit of Service.

The Home Care Bible is available in paperback from Amazon or online at http://liasmith.net.

About Lia Smith-Pratt

Lia Smith-Pratt is the author of several books, including “Spiritual Lessons for my Daughters” and “Smart Steps to Big Dreams.” She also is founder and CEO of A Better Solution (ABS) Home Care & Nursing, which has been providing quality home care to seniors for 18 years through its care and placement services and ABS franchisees. When she is not working as CEO of ABS Home Care Nursing, she shares her business insight and experience as a business coach and inspirational speaker.

Smith-Pratt makes her home in San Diego.