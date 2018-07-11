Video Surveillance Storage Market Trends Research and Projections 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The evolution of the video surveillance market from analog to network cameras has caused a union of the IT and physical security sectors, which led to an increase in the amount of data being generated. The latest video surveillance technology changed the way security projects are conceived, built, and managed.

On the basis of storage technology the market is classified into Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Network (SAN), and Direct Attached Storage (DAS). NAS refers to file storage device, which provides local area network nodes with file-based shared storage through an Ethernet connection. The NAS storage technology benefits users by allowing multiple users on a single network drive. Today, many NAS vendors are partnering with cloud storage providers for providing an extra layer of redundancy for backing up files. D, flash storage, multiprotocol access and replication are provided by high-end NAS products. A Storage Area Network (SAN) is a specialized, high-speed network, which is capable of providing block-level network access to storage. A typical SAN device consists of hosts, switches, storage elements, and storage devices that are interconnected using various technologies and protocols.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5848

Major key Players

Cisco Systems (U.S.),

Dell (U.S.),

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),

Seagate Technology LLC (U.S.),

NetApp (U.S.),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Schneider Electric SE (France). They are innovating and are investing in research and development activities to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Pelco, Inc.(U.S.), Quantum Corporation (U.S.), Buffalo Technology (Japan), Iveda Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Promise Technology Inc. (U.S.), Mindtree Limited (India), and Arxys Software Orchestrated Storage (U.S.), are some of the key innovators in the market. Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), Pacific Controls (UAE), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Rasilient Systems Inc. (U.S.), Nexsan Corporation (U.S.), Eyecast Inc. (U.S.), Veracity Inc. (U.K), Fujitsu (Japan) are among others.

According to MRFR, The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is estimated to grow up to USD 38 billion at CAGR 25% through the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global video surveillance storage market is segmented on the basis of storage technology, type of storage, deployment, services, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of storage technology the market is further classified into Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Network (SAN), and Direct Attached Storage (DAS). On the basis of storage type the market is further classified into Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), Solid State Drives (SDDs). On the basis of deployment, the market is further classified into on-cloud and on-premise. On the basis of services, the market is further classified into professional and managed services. On the basis of organization size, the market is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The video surveillance storage covers wide area of verticals such as BFSI, education, retail, transportation, healthcare, government and others.

Regional Analysis

The global video surveillance storage market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is anticipated to hold major market share through the forecast period. The increasing surveillance data and need for cloud-based storage solutions are driving the market in this region. The presence of key players in the region and development of innovative storage solutions are fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth are during the forecast period. The adoption of video surveillance across various enterprises and the need for storage facilities are driving the market in this region. The video analytics such as motion detection, object detection and various tools are fuelling the market growth

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/video-surveillance-storage-market-5848

Intended Audience