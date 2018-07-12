3rd International Conference on Advanced Dental Education

Advanced Dental Education 2018 is an uncommon occasion intended for International Dental and Oral well-being experts to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in the middle of oral and systemic well-being. The conference is going to be held in Edinburgh, Scotland November 15-16, 2018. The subject of the social occasion is around “Technological and scientific discoveries of dental education “.

This event will focus on variety of dental education topics, such as Endodontics, Forensic Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial surgery, Oral Implantology, Oral Cancer, Orthodontics, Pediatric Dentistry, Prosthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Periodontics, Oral Appliance Therapy, Sleep Apnea Syndrome, 3-D Imaging in Dentistry, Dental Marketing through invited plenary lectures, symposia, workshops, invited sessions and oral and poster sessions of unsolicited contributions.