Magnetic Stirrers Market is Driven by Increasing Number of Biological and Chemical Laboratories

Magnetic stirrers are laboratory equipment used to mix solid and liquid components to form homogenous mixtures using rotating magnetic fields. A magnetic stirrer comprises small magnetic stirrer bar, which is immersed into the solution to be mixed and a rotating magnet attached to the bottom plate. A rotating magnetic field is created by the rotation of the magnet at varying speeds.

The magnetic stirrer bar is usually coated with plastics such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which is a chemically inert material. Magnetic Stirrers are extensively used in analytical chemistry labs for mixing chemical components and in biological laboratories to prepare cell culture media. Most of magnetic stirrers are available with hot plates to maintain the required temperature while mixing the solutions. Magnetic stirrers are ideal for the non-viscous solutions for small volumes ranging from 50ml to 5000ml and for the reactions which need to be carried out in a closed vessel or system. Small magnetic bar is inserted into the solution, minimizing the risk of contamination. Magnetic stirring can be advantageous for solutions requiring constant mixing for a longer duration. These stirrers are available with varying rotating speeds, temperature, and number of rotation positions.

The magnetic stirrers are required in chemical & biological laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and academic institutes. Growth of the global magnetic stirrers market is primarily driven by increasing number of biological and chemical laboratories and companies across the globe. The development of new designs provides multiple stirring positions on a single platform, which reduces time and improves work efficiency. Properties such as minimized risk of contamination and time efficiency have increased demand for the product among scientists worldwide. Growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and polymer industry in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Malaysia, are likely to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, restricted expenditure on R&D and lack of skilled professionals in the underdeveloped countries are likely to restrain the global magnetic stirrers market.

The global magnetic stirrers market has been broadly segmented based on product type, type of display, number of stirring positions, portability, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been bifurcated into regular magnetic stirrers and hotplate magnetic stirrers. The regular magnetic stirrer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. It is likely to continue to sustain its position till 2025. The hotplate magnetic stirrers segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Based on display, the market has been divided into digital and analog display magnetic stirrers. Analog magnetic stirrers were commonly used. However, presently, end-users prefer digital magnetic stirrers. In terms of number of stirring positions, the market ranges from single stirring positions to multiple stirring positions. Based on portability, these equipment are available in bench top models and battery powered portable models. The bench top models segment dominated the market and is likely to account for the largest market share by the end of 2025. In terms of end-user, the magnetic stirrers market has been segmented into chemical and biological research institutes, pharmaceutical, chemical, and biotech companies, and academic institutes.

In terms of region, the global magnetic stirrers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest market share by the end of 2025. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market for magnetic stirrers. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to emerging economies such as India, China, and Malaysia, increased R&D budgets, and growing investments by pharmaceutical and chemical companies. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global magnetic stirrers market include DWK Life Sciences, Inc., 2mag AG, Scilogex, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PAW Bioscience Products, LLC., IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Thomas Scientific, Inc., Yamato Scientific America, Inc., Torrey Pines Scientific, Inc., and Labnet International, Inc.

