Personal Care Product Market is Driven by Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Health and Hygiene

The global Personal Care Product Market is expected to reach USD 650.10 billion by 2024 and is growing on account of rising awareness regarding personal health and hygiene. Increasing sales of these products through e-commerce channels is anticipated to foster the growth of the market. Additionally, innovative packaging designs of this products are expected to boost the market.

In 2016, Asia Pacific held the largest market share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. North America personal care products market is anticipated to show steady growth rate on account of increasing demand for luxury personal care products. The increase in consumer spending power and massive advertising & promotional activities is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Market players are focusing on mergers & acquisition strategies to expand their presence in global market. For instance, in 2015, Unilever acquired REN, Kate Somerville, Dermalogica, and Murad to enter in global skincare market. In addition to this, German manufacturer Henkel acquired Blendax, Pert, and Shamtu haircare portfolios from Procter & Gamble to expand in eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, companies are extensively investing in R&D for product innovation and new product development. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association, annually large enterprises invest approximately 1.5% to 4.5% of their turnover on R&D activities.

Personal care products are bifurcated into skincare, haircare, oral care, fragrance and others. Skin and haircare product segment accounted for nearly 50% market share. Products such as creams, lotions, powders, and moisturizers are included within skincare. Haircare products are used for maintaining hair health as well as used for enhancing the attractiveness of hairs.

Oral care encompasses the oral health products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash. Fragrances are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. It includes a mixture of aromatic compounds, essential oils and other pleasant substances that are designed to give a pleasant smell. Other segment includes toiletries products, color cosmetics, and grooming. Rising demand for anti-aging products is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.

Hexa Research has segmented the global personal care product market based on application and region:

Segmentation by application, 2014 – 2024 (USD Billion)

• Skincare

• Haircare

• Oral Care

• Fragrance

• Others

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2024 (USD Billion)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• MEA

Key players analyzed

• L’Oréal Group

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

• KCWW

• Kao Corporation

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Beiersdorf AG

• Shiseido Co., Ltd.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

