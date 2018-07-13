Senior Helpers Northern Kentucky Provides Credentialing and Training to Caregivers

The home care organization provides credentialing and training to caregivers to enhance job performance and provide the optimum level of care for clients with complex conditions.

[VILLA HILLS, 07/13/2018] – Caregivers of Senior Helpers Northern Kentucky receive credentialing and training. The organization believes that it is crucial for caregivers to get the latest training and full credentialing.

The home care organization serving Villa Hills, and neighboring communities, states that it meets all national and licensing requirements. Its compliance assures clients and their families that each caregiver has the proper background to look after the elderly.

From Screening to Training

Senior Helpers explains that each caregiver undergoes a thorough screening before becoming an official employee of the organization. All care providers will have the opportunity to participate in the Senior Helpers University program to obtain further education.

Caregivers will participate in an ongoing training program to provide the best home care and create an excellent customer experience. The participation will results in credits toward the Senior Helpers Certification. Each caregiver has to complete eight modules, which include the following topics:

• Understanding Fall Risk Factors

• Food Preparation and Safety

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

The training further supports the nonmedical senior home care’s unique approach to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The Senior Gems® Approach

Caregivers from Senior Helpers apply Senior Gems® as an approach to care. The company explains that this method focuses on what the seniors can do instead of what they cannot do. The organization trains caregivers to develop a positive take on Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Senior Helpers works closely with Teepa Snow, a dementia expert and a certified occupational therapist. Snow’s Senior Gems classification system allows Senior Helpers to understand which stage of dementia a patient is experiencing. The system helps the organization come up with the best plan as well as pick the right caregiver for the client.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers focuses on dependable service, quality of life for clients, peace of mind for the family, and continuity of caregivers, among others. The in-home senior care provider sets up a complimentary initial assessment with the client to go over a suitable care plan and to determine a caregiver match. The assessment may include a social worker or registered nurse to ensure excellent delivery of care.

