Smart Inhalers Market Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Analysis 2022

Global Smart Inhalers Market – Key Finding

• The Smart Inhalers global market and is expected to reach $1636.1 million by 2022.

• Dry Powder Inhalers hold the largest share of the market.

• North America holds the largest market share of 54.3% of smart inhalers market and is anticipated to reach $888.4 million by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 55.3% during the forecast period.

Global Smart Inhalers Market – Key Players

Adherium Limited (New Zealand), AstraZeneca (England), Cohero Health (USA), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Gecko Health Innovations Inc (USA), Inspiro Medical Ltd., and Propeller Health (USA) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Inhalers Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Latest Industry News

Smart inhaler company Adherium has received 510, 000 clearance for over-the-counter sales of its inhaler monitoring device for AstraZeneca’s Symbicort aerosol inhaler. This device is called the SmartTouch for Symbicort.

Amiko Digital Health has landed Conformité Européene (CE) Mark approval for its Respiro sensors. The platforms that will use Respiro are Chiesi’s Nexthaler, GlaxoSmithKline’s Ellipta inhalers, and Teva’s Spiromax. The Respiro system can record the usage of an inhaler at the time of access. It can pass that information in real-time to a patient’s phone and onto its portal. Patients, doctors, and researchers can access and analyze the information to gain insights into the results and impact of therapy, along with possibilities to improve a regimen.

Global Smart Inhalers Market – Overview

Smart Inhaler is a part of new age digital technology which is designed to improve the disease management in the respiratory diseases. Smart Inhalers are basically the respiratory inhalers equipped with a digital sensor. The Global Smart Inhalers Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period 2017-2022

The sensor installed in the inhaler tracks the data such as the dosage timing, monitors the use of the inhaler, and schedules the next dosage. Smart Inhalers can generate alerts for the daily dosage for the user using the smart devices connected to the sensors via Bluetooth.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global smart inhalers market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a prominent CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Smart inhaler technology is quickly becoming one of the most valuable areas of pharmaceutical engagement in digital health. There has been rise in number of companies that are adopting this digital technology and opting to use it to enhance the management of lung disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), as well as improve the efficacy of the prescribed medications. Wide variety of benefits ranging from improving medication adherence to reducing hospital admissions, which makes smart inhalers the next big thing of respiratory care segment.

Smart inhalers market has been driven by various factors including their advantage over conventional inhalers technological advancements, improving adherence to inhalers, linking with telehealth, and also due to extensive use of smart computing devices. Due to these reasons the market is expected to rise further in the coming future. Simultaneously other factors restricting the market growth includes data security concern related to security devices, regulating government policies for the use of healthcare devices, and also limited availability of these products in potential emerging market and regions.

Global Smart Inhalers Market – Segments

Smart Inhalers market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of dry powder inhaler, and metered dose inhaler. On the basis of application, market is segmented into Asthma, COPD, and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, respiratory care center, and others.

Global Smart Inhalers Market – Regional Analysis

Globally North America is the largest market for Smart Inhalers which is anticipated to reach $888.4 million by 2023. Europe is the second-largest market in 2016 which is valued at $57.4 million. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.3% during the forecast period from 2016-2022. Smart inhalers market in rest of world is expected to rise after 2019.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

