US Virtual Reality Headset Sales would Continue to be Driven by Gaming and Entertainment Sectors: TechSci Research

Rising popularity of virtual reality (VR) gaming, increasing investments into VR research & development and introduction of standalone VR headsets to fuel the United States virtual reality headset market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “United States Virtual Reality Headset Market By Platform, By Type, By End User, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2023’’, demand for VR headsets in the US is anticipated to witness significant growth, with the market projected to exhibit a 28% CAGR during 2018 – 2023. Increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR) in gaming and entertainment sectors, declining prices of VR headsets, and growing investments in the research & development of augmented reality (AR) and VR infused headsets are some of the key factors expected to drive the market over the coming years. Sony Corporation of America, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., HTC Vive Tech Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC., and Google LLC are the major companies operating in the country’s virtual reality headset market.

Gaming sector is expected to contribute major revenue to the VR headset market, owing to increasing popularity of mobile VR games and launch of gaming focused VR headsets. Circumscribed VR headsets are expected to dominate the market, owing to their early introduction in the market, high visual capabilities and presence of dedicated VR headsets, such as PlayStation VR, Samsung Gear VR, etc. Backed by high per capita income and presence of leading states with huge demand for VR headsets, including California and Washington, Mid-West is likely to emerge as the largest demand generating region for VR headsets in the United States over the course of next five years.

“Rising internet penetration and growing popularity of VR content in the United States, combined with increasing number of VR headset offerings including Sony’s PlayStation VR and Samsung’s Gear VR, and surging number of VR games is driving the VR headset market in the country. Moreover, VR technology is in its nascent phase and is expected to witness traction in industries other than gaming and entertainment over the next five years, with more diverse applications including product designing, training & demonstration, etc., expected to boost productivity of sectors, such as manufacturing and education, among others. Additionally, growing market competition and launch of standalone VR headsets are further boosting the sale of VR headsets in the US.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm

“United States Virtual Reality Headset Market By Platform, By Type, By End User, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2023’’ has evaluated the future growth potential of the United States virtual reality headset market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the United States virtual reality headset market.

