Curtains and Window Drapes

The word ‘curtain’ originates in the Mid English-Old French term ‘cortine’ and in the Latin term ‘cortina’, possibly to signify a drape or covering.

A curtain refers towards the purpose it truly is intended for as opposed to its definition of any unique fabric or material. A curtain can cover a door or even a window to obscure light and provide privacy, form a partition amongst two spaces, form a backdrop either plain or as a movable screen as within a theatre or auditorium, offer protection as a waterproof agent, and lots of more.

In that sense, a curtain differs from a drape but the word could be applied interchangeably. Drapes are especially distinguishable simply because they include lining or material attached to the reverse in the fabric that serves as a curtain making it heavier as well as serving to safeguard the fabric of your ‘drape’ itself from harsh sunlight, artificial light along with other components. The lining or fabric that is definitely attached to a drape adds much more weight to provide a fall for the fabric and add aesthetic appeal to windows and doors, specifically if they’re of big heights or lengths. Unlike drapes with lining, curtains don’t provide the added benefit of keeping out harsh light entirely merely acting as a ‘dressing’ to supply beauty and appeal.

Curtains covering or hung across a doorway are known as ‘portieres’; proof of their use happen to be located in ancient Grecian sites at Herculaneum, Olynthus and Pompeii. They are available in many different dimensions, shapes and sizes along with colors, styles and patterns too as variations in fabrics and materials for example cotton, linen, silk, satin, sheer lace, jute as well as wooden slats. The unique fabrics give varying degrees of heat insulation and light absorption as a result making a essential space cooler or warmer as necessary.

It is astounding to understand that curtains may also vary on other things including cleanability, fire resistance, dust and oil retention, life span and so on. They’re able to be moved by hand, by pulling chords, press-buttons, remotely controlled handhelds and even by means of sensor handle.

Modern day adaptations and variations to curtains will be the window blinds or wooden shutters which might be fixed for the windows and can be moved open or shut. This way the insides stay cool and ventilated even though nonetheless affording privacy.

Curtain can thus be known as a full and aesthetic type of door and window dressing to supply overall decor and design to residences and other spaces. They provide multipurpose positive aspects like controlling the flow of all-natural light adding to the ambience of a space, add colour to closed or dull spaces and may also make smaller sized spaces appear larger by repositioning the spread of light etc.