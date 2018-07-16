Bonding Adhesives Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2024

Bonding Adhesives Market: Overview

Bonding adhesives are employed to stick two surfaces by producing a smooth bond between the surfaces to be joined. The technique involved in joining the surfaces makes use of epoxies, glues, or plastic agents that help in bonding. The process of bonding is associated with evaporation of the solvent or curing of the bonding agent by applying the pressure or heat.

Bonding adhesives are known to have superior stress-bearing capacity. Upon application, the stress load is distributed evenly over the entire surface, which reduces the stress on a single location. Adhesives of better quality are resistant to vibration and flex stresses. Adhesives can efficiently join surfaces of irregular shapes, and bond heat-sensitive as well as dissimilar substrates.

Based on the type of product to be bonded together, bonding adhesives are classified as glass bonding adhesives, fiber-bonding adhesives, metal-bonding adhesives, and others (including friction bonding adhesives).

Bonding Adhesives Market: Market Trends

Bonding adhesives have a wide range of applications such as automotive, packaging, electronics, industrial assembly, transportation, medical, and furniture. They are known to have properties such as high bond strength, superior adhesion, resistance to low temperature, and low thermal expansion.

The market for bonding adhesives has experienced speedy growth in recent times and is expected to grow at a constant rate in the coming days as well. High number of applications coupled with the qualities possessed by bonding adhesives drive the market.

The global bonding adhesives market is likely to witness substantial growth in the near future, due to the increasing demand for superior-quality bonding adhesives from major end-use industries such as transportation, furniture, and electronics.

