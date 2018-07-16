A watch with the smartest sporty look and the black and rose toned dial makes it look like a real hero. From the house of famous jeans, apparel manufacturer comes a watch that will make a diesel jeans owner equally proud of owning a watch along with the apparels. The brand promises excellent Japanese quartz technology, which chronographic technology that helps as a stopwatch. Yeah! A sporty watch for the sports lovers is in the market.

The Diesel Quartz Chief Chronograph Black Dial DZ4309 Men’s Watch, makes it sporty for the black steel dial and the stainless steel black ion plated bracelet with rose gold enhancements like the hour, markers and the hands too. They are luminous too. Moreover, the rose gold plate in the inner bezel reads a slogan too, that we will come to later. The three sub dials are mainly there to read the minutes, seconds and one tenth of a second to measure the complete near to accuracy time. The calendar is placed between the two markers at the 3 hours. It has the usual stainless steel ion plated bracelet in black with a three folded clasp system and a push button release system. The crown is in black too with a push and pulls mechanism. A 100 meter water resistance makes it an easy wear swim gear but not for heavy water sports.

What makes it a most wanted accessory is what we should look for. It is the black colour with unusual rose toned markers that makes it look funky yet stylish. It will surely pull the young crowd and the young at hearts. The inner bezel rose gold plate says that its only for the brave, the one liner that every diesel watch says. That makes it even more of a cool stuff for the owner. The Only the Brave slogan is more of a drive than a slogan. The company, Only The Brave, is a non profit organization which has multiple designer houses including Diesel as its member. It contributes towards balancing the social inequality and help in enhancement of the weaker and needy section of the society. Such philanthropic thought do make the brand and the Diesel Watches Online a must have. May be this will be our little way to contribute to the greater society. If that does not make the watch, an achiever, the rugged manly look will surely do. The black colour and the chunky dial make it look youthful and at the same time manly. A watch you can carry to your adventure sports, or to a date out with your besty, this kiddo is going to rock definitely. Paired with a pair of distressed jeans will enhance its looks even more!

Bottom line: The Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Men’s Watch, have the exuberance, of a young mind and the ruggedness of an adventurer and hence can smoothly alter between a casual attitude and serious exploring attitude. A smart analogue watch with all necessary details of a Japanese quartz and the chronological technicalities, with an added advantage of a tachymeter present in the inner bezel of the wrist watch.